What Was Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner’s Cause of Death?

Tina Turner, who was known as “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” and was a famous and loved singer, has died. Let’s read about How did tina Turner die.
What Was Tina Turner’s Cause of Death?
The statement from Turner’s spokeswoman did not say what caused her death, but it did say that she died after a “long illness.”
How Old Was Tina Turner When She Had a Stroke?
Turner wrote in her book that she had a stroke in October 2013, three months after her second marriage to Erwin Bach.
“I woke up suddenly and in a panic,” the famous singer wrote. “It felt like a lightning bolt hit my head and right leg, and I had a strange feeling in my mouth that made it hard for me to call out to Erwin for help. I thought it wouldn’t be good, but it was even worse than I thought. I thought I was going to die.”
Bach and her doctor took her to the hospital, where she found out she couldn’t stand on her own. She had to drag herself to a couch and pull herself up on it. She spent 10 days in the hospital. Turner was able to walk again, but “nothing about the process of rehabilitation was easy,” she wrote.
Tina Turner’s Illnesses
Turner had been open about her health problems in recent years, which included a stroke, intestine cancer, high blood pressure, kidney failure, and PTSD from her relationship with Ike Turner.
In her 2018 book “My Love Story,” she wrote, “In the four years since my wedding, my life has been such a wild roller coaster that even I have trouble keeping track of all the medical disasters.”
The Musician Had High Blood Pressure
Turner said in her autobiography that she was told in 1978 that she had high blood pressure. “I didn’t think much of it because both my mother and sister had it,” she wrote, adding that she started taking a once-a-day pill for the condition in 1985. But she had learned to live with it and thought that being “high” was just the way she was.
The tweet below from Barack Obama Honors Turner:
Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023
She wrote that not long after that, she started having trouble doing things the way she used to. “I thought my body started to react to working with high blood pressure and the medicine, and that’s why I couldn’t hit my notes.”
She wrote that she had kidney problems because she didn’t take care of her high blood pressure.
Tina Had Kidney Failure, Which Led to a Donation
Turner’s doctor was worried that her high blood pressure was also hurting her kidneys after she had a stroke. She soon found out that they only worked 35% of the time. They went down to 5%, and she had to go through dialysis to get fit enough to get a kidney transplant.
People said that she had the surgery in April 2017, and her husband Erwin Bach was the donor.
“I wondered if anyone would think that Erwin’s living donation was transactional in some way,” she wrote in her autobiography. “It was crazy that, after all the time we had been together, people still thought Erwin had married me for my money and fame.”
Tina Turner Also Had Cancer of the Intestines
Turner wrote in her book that she was told she had colon cancer in January 2016. She had been having diarrhea every day for months, she wrote. It was caught early, and she was found to have cancer and several malignant polyps. Still, it wasn’t clear whether or not the cancer could be taken away.
A month later, she had surgery to remove the cancerous part of her intestine, and experts thought it could be cured. But because she did that, her kidney surgery had to be put off for a year.
Dizziness
Turner wrote in her book that she started to feel “dizzy, out of breath, and sick to stomach” soon after she had a stroke and found out she had kidney failure. “I was knocked off my feet by the feeling.”
She had vertigo, which she called “unsettling and scary” and “an extreme balance disorder.” She also said, “I couldn’t stand up, walk, or pay attention. My body was spinning out of control.”
If you’re curious about the lives and deaths of renowned people, click on the links below:
- What Was Bobby Hull’s Cause of Death? A Look at Hull’s Controversies Away From the Ice
- What Was Garry Shandling’s Cause of Death? A Look at His Astonishing Career
Tina Also Struggled With Her Mental Health
Turner said in her book that she thought about killing herself while she was with Ike Turner. She tried to kill herself again before finally breaking up with him in 1978. “I chose death, and I chose it honestly,” she wrote in her autobiography.
“When I woke up, I was sad. But I never did it again because I learned something important that changed the way my life turned out. I thought I was meant to live when I came out of the darkness. There was a reason I was here.”
Reuters at the time said that Turner also said in her 2021 documentary “Tina” that she had PTSD.
“He didn’t have a good life. “The good didn’t make up for the bad,” she said in the film. “I was abused my whole life, there’s no other way to say it. It’s the truth. It is a fact. You have to make do with what you have.”
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.