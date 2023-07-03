Harry Houdini Cause of Death: The Mysterious Death of Master Escape Artist

Many people are curious to know the exact reason of Harry Houdini’s Death. There are many speculations regarding his death. We will talk about his mysterious death in detail here.
Harry Houdini Cause of Death
Houdini passed away from peritonitis, an inflammation of the tissue lining the abdominal wall, according to the official report. He probably had a ruptured appendix for a few days before seeking medical help, which is what caused the peritonitis. Some have asserted that there might have been more to the story, though.
According to one account, Houdini was poisoned. This hypothesis is based on a rumor that Houdini was confronted by a group of men who were enraged by him for refuting their claims of being able to communicate with the dead.
According to legend, one of the men repeatedly hit Houdini in the stomach, rupturing his appendix. This notion, however, is primarily conjectural because there is no hard data to back it up.
Another hypothesis holds that the Spiritualist society, upset by Houdini’s skepticism and refutation of their claims, conspired to kill him.
Some have speculated that Houdini may have been poisoned by a gang of Spiritualists, maybe using arsenic, which could have resulted in his appendix rupturing. This notion, however, is also unsupported by any evidence and is generally regarded as unfounded conjecture.
Despite several speculations and rumors surrounding Houdini’s passing, peritonitis caused by an appendix rupture remains the official cause of death. Even if it’s conceivable that foul play may have been involved, this notion is yet unproven and the incident is still a mystery.
