Mike Lavallee Cause of Death: How Did He Die?

Mike Lavallee Overhaulin was renowned for using hot vehicles and motorcycles to showcase his unique, trademark, and True Fire airbrush techniques.
He was a friend and a mentor to those who worked with him. In 1999, he restarted his airbrush studio, Killer Paint Inc., for business. Located in Snohomish, Washington, the studio.
Mike Lavallee Cause of Death
On April 14, 2020, Mike Lavallee Overhaulin passed away. On April 6, 2020, he suffered a stroke and brain bleeding. He passed away as a result of stroke complications. He underwent an operation. Mike, the True Fire airbrush technique’s inventor, died at the age of 60. Rocky, one of his buddies, posted on Facebook to confirm his passing. Even Mike’s official Facebook page acknowledged his passing in a post that stated:
“At Killer Paint, we hope he will be remembered for the fantastic man many of you knew him to be as well as his incredible artwork…. He served as our buddy, boss, and instructor. We were all fortunate to be a part of and see his wild and amazing life.”
Mike Lavallee’s Personal Life
Mike Lavallee received his degree from Boston’s Butera School of Art. In his twenties, he got married twice, but neither of his unions endured over the long term. Everett, one of his two wives, worked as a truck letterer.
