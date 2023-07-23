Which Are the Top 10 Places to Retire in California?

San Luis Obispo County has secured the fourth spot on SmartAsset’s coveted list of the top 10 counties to retire in California, according to a recent news release. SmartAsset, a leading personal finance technology company, based its rankings on factors such as access to medical care, tax burden, and recreational opportunities.
The country’s strong performance can be attributed to various factors that make it an appealing destination for retirees. With a population consisting of 20% seniors, SLO County boasts 0.18 retirement centers per 1,000 people, indicating a robust support system for the aging population.
Furthermore, the availability of medical care in the county is commendable, with 1.94 medical centers per 1,000 people, ensuring that retirees have access to quality healthcare services.
SmartAsset’s analysis also took into account the tax burden in each county, which includes state and local income and sales taxes. San Luis Obispo County’s tax burden stands at 16%, a figure that aligns with four other counties on the list, namely Marin, Nevada, Ventura, Amador, and Orange counties.
The complete list of SmartAsset’s top 10 California counties for retirement includes Marin County, Nevada County, Tuolumne County, San Luis Obispo County, Shasta County, Placer County, Ventura County, Amador County, Siskiyou County, and Orange County.
As the baby boomer generation continues to approach retirement age, finding suitable retirement destinations becomes a priority for many. SmartAsset’s rankings serve as a valuable resource for retirees seeking counties that offer a combination of medical care accessibility, tax-friendliness, and recreational opportunities to enhance their retirement experience.
San Luis Obispo County’s fourth-place ranking reaffirms its status as an attractive location for retirees, offering a desirable mix of amenities and services, making it a prime choice for those looking to enjoy their golden years in a welcoming and vibrant community.
