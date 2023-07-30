Tragic Incidents in Oakland Leave 2 Dead, 4 Injured

Three separate attacks in Oakland resulted in two deaths and one injury on Saturday, while three more injuries on Friday are also being investigated by police.
The woman was discovered by police at 3:00 on Saturday near the intersection of 13th Street and Mandela Parkway. After paramedics pronounced her deceased, her identity was withheld pending contact with her family.
After receiving a call about an unresponsive person on the 600 block of Alma Avenue at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, police arrived to find a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim’s identification was withheld pending notification of next of kin after paramedics pronounced them dead at the site. The Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Unit can be reached at 510-238-3821, and the anonymous tip line can be reached at 510-238-7950 if you have any information about either attack.
The California Highway Patrol is looking into a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning on Interstate 980 near Oakland. The CHP said that at 4:07 a.m., officers were alerted to gunfire on the freeway heading east at 11th Street.
As two persons in a white Lexus automobile prepared to approach a motorway, they reportedly heard gunfire fired from the passenger’s side. The driver took the front-right passenger to the hospital after he was shot in the chin. The victim’s status was first unknown.
Call the CHP Oakland area office at 510-457-2875 and ask to speak to Officer Saldana if you have any information about the shooting on I-980.
Two men were shot in a drive-by in East Oakland, and one was shot in a road rage incident in West Oakland, all within the span of an hour on Friday night, according to a media report.
