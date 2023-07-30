A California Man Accused Of Filming A 12-year-old Girl Being Restrained By Her Parents In A Public Restroom Until Police Arrived

According to authorities, the kid’s parents held down a 33-year-old guy from Southern California who is accused of filming a 12-year-old girl inside a public restroom last Sunday until police arrived after the girl told them what happened.
According to a press statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Jacob Anthony Arriola, 33, is accused of following the girl into the women’s restroom at a park in Fullerton, California.
The girl ran out as soon as she spotted him and alerted her parents, who attacked Arriola and restrained him until police arrived.
Arriola has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges of using a concealed recording device to secretly videotape someone in partial dress and peeping, using a minor in the sale or distribution of obscene material, and possessing child pornography. She has also pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of possessing child pornography.
“Pedophiles will do anything to satisfy their own indulgences,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated. “They will even brazenly record a young girl at a public restroom during the day, only a short distance away from parents.”
“Thank goodness the girl reported what had happened right away, and grownups stepped in. We will do everything in our power to bring those who try to exploit and manipulate children accountable because protecting our children is of the utmost importance to me and to our community.
The district attorney’s office claims that Arriola may have victimized others and that he is still being held in detention while being held on a $20,000 bail.
After Arriola’s arrest, a wireless camera was discovered concealed inside the bathroom, and his equipment allegedly contained child pornography.
