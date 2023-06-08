Tucker Carlson Broke His Contract by Doing Twitter Show, Fox News Says

Fox News told Tucker Carlson’s lawyer that they think his new show on Twitter goes against the terms of his contract.
Carlson’s primetime show was taken off the network’s schedule last month, but his deal with the network lasts until 2025.
A source says that the letter from the network to Carlson’s lawyer didn’t make any threats or suggest retaliation, but it did say that the network thought that Tucker on Twitter, which started on Tuesday, was a breach of contract.
The tweet below confirms the news:
NEWS
Fox News has notified Tucker Carlson’s lawyers that Carlson violated his contract with the network when he launched his own Twitter show on Tuesday@mikeallen @sarafischer scoop https://t.co/sSpkGyYFOK
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 7, 2023
Bryan Freedman, Carlson’s lawyer, said in a statement, “Fox defends its very survival on the basis of freedom of speech. Now, they want to take away Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely because he talked about current events on social media. No, that won’t happen. Not in the United States.”
Carlson was fired from the network in April, which was less than a week after Fox News settled slander claims with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Carlson’s lawyer has said in the past that the network broke his contract to try to show that a non-compete deal was no longer in effect.
When asked for feedback, a Fox News spokesperson didn’t answer right away.
The letter from Fox to Carlson’s lawyer was first reported by Axios. The site said that Bernard Gugar, the general counsel for Fox News, said that Tucker Carlson’s deal with the network doesn’t allow him to appear on other shows, like the Twitter show.
More than 90 million people have watched the first episode of Tucker on Twitter. Twitter says that this metric is reached when a person watches a video for “at least two seconds and sees at least 50% of the video player in view.”
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.