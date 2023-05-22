Two Missing NYC Boys Found Dead; Medical Examiner Believes One Drowned Accidentally

Sunday, police in New York City kept looking into the deaths of two boys who were last seen walking together in Harlem and whose bodies were found in rivers on different sides of Manhattan.
So far, there have been no hints of wrongdoing, but some things about the case are strange.
Garrett Warren, who was 13, was reported missing on May 15 in the afternoon, and Alfa Barrie, who was 11, was reported missing early the day before.
Warren’s body was found in the Harlem River on May 18, close to where the boys were last seen on security video in Harlem. Barrie’s body was found on Saturday on the other side of the island in the Hudson River near 102nd Street and Riverside Drive.
Witnesses told NBC New York that they saw the two friends on May 12 at 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. This was a fish market they often went to.
A worker at Ana’s Fish Market told the station that he saw the boys buying a few things from the store that night. He said that they went to the business often.
Police also said that security video caught the two around 6 p.m. on May 12 at 145th and Lenox, which was the last place they were seen.
At a news conference on May 16, officials from the New York Police Department said that security video showed the two leave the home of one of the boys before the video caught them again at the intersection.
Police said that detectives wanted to talk to people in a big crowd in the area where the two people walked that night near 145th and Lenox.
Last week, detectives had a long list of people they could talk to and witnesses they could use. At a news conference, NYPD Deputy Chief Brian Gill said, “We need to talk to everyone who was with them.”
“We want to talk with their classmates,” he said.
Officials said that the boys did not go to the same school.
On Sunday, the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that Warren died of drowning and that it was an accident how he died.
In a statement, the office said that the cause and way of Barrie’s death were not yet known. On Sunday, his body was looked at.
NBC New York said that the boys’ families didn’t know each other, but that the boys’ families were friends in the neighborhood.
Last week, people from both clans helped look for the pair by putting up flyers in the hopes that they would be found living.
