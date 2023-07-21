Unsolved Murder Case in Atlantic City Area Linked to Suspect Charged in Gilgo Beach Homicides

Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey – Authorities in New York are expanding their investigation into an unsolved murder case in the Atlantic City area following the recent arrest of New York architect Rex Heuermann, who has been charged in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach homicides.
Heuermann, 59, was apprehended last week and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. Their bodies were discovered in Gilgo Beach back in December 2010, each covered in burlap. Additionally, Heuermann has been identified as the “prime suspect” in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, another woman found in the same location.
Now, authorities in Suffolk County, New York, are broadening their scope to examine other unsolved cases nationwide to determine if Heuermann could be connected to more crimes. One such case being looked into is the 2006 incident near Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In 2006, four women, all sex workers, were found deceased in a watery ditch behind the Golden Key Motel in Egg Harbor Township. The discovery had eerie similarities to the Gilgo Beach homicides as the victims were laid facing east, towards Atlantic City.
Local residents and business owners remember the unsettling case vividly. GG Henning, manager of Garden State Fuel along the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, recalled, “It was a strange, strange case because all the girls were laid facing east, facing Atlantic City.”
Janak Dand, the owner of the Bay Drive Motel on Black Horse Pike, noted, “I heard something like they found the four bodies not far from the Golden Key Motel. It was right down the street from us. This is not the nicest neighborhood anyway. And there was a lot of stuff going on at the time.”
The recent arrest of Heuermann brought back memories of the unsolved case for Henning, who said, “I did because I remember what happened back here. There were strange circumstances with this current case as well as what happened back then.”
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, however, declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.
Heuermann’s attorney has stated that he intends to fight the charges brought against his client.
