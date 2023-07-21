Diablo 4 Season 1: New Items, Malignant Hearts, and Seasonal Journey

Diablo 4’s Season 1 has arrived, delighting players with a host of fresh content. This season introduces Malignant Hearts, powerful gems that function as unique items, adding an exciting twist to character builds. Additionally, a new balance update has been implemented, although some players have expressed concern about character nerfs.
The Seasonal Journey, akin to Diablo 3, offers players a series of rewarding tasks to complete throughout the season. Below, we’ll delve into each chapter of the Seasonal Journey and the rewards they offer.
Chapter 1: Embrace the Adventure
To kick off your Seasonal Journey, you must complete seven out of nine objectives:
- Den of Evil: Conquer any Dungeon on your map.
- Heart of Corruption: Obtain a Malignant Heart after completing or skipping the Campaign.
- Into the Frozen Dark: Clear 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks.
- Keeper of the Keys: Acquire a Whispering Key from the Purveyor of Curiosities.
- Kind Stranger: Accomplish 5 priority or side quests.
- The Hangman’s Garden: Gather 15 Gallowvine from various locations.
- Trouble in the Wilds: Finish a World Event found on your map.
- Waste Not: Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith.
- What Lurks Below: Complete 1 Cellar.
Chapter 2: Unfolding Your Potential
In this chapter, aim to finish nine out of eleven objectives:
- A Torch in the Depths: Conquer 5 Malignant Tunnels after completing or skipping the Campaign.
- A Warrior of Taste: Change your gear’s appearance 5 times at the Wardrobe.
- Baptized in Blood: Reach level 25.
- Finer Clarity: Upgrade your potion to Minor at the Alchemist.
- Gemcutter: Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler.
- Lighting the Way: Interact with 10 waypoints to facilitate faster travel.
- Ruins Reclaimed: Conquer a Stronghold.
- Spit and Polish: Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
- Stopping the Spread: Collect 3 Malignant Hearts after completing or skipping the Campaign.
- Undertaker: Complete 10 Cellars.
- Vivisector: Gather 15 Demon Hearts from Demons or Cellars.
The tweet below confirms the release of Diablo 4 Season 1:
DIABLO 4 SEASON 1 LIVE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wv6sM3uOTh
— Diablo 4 News (@Diablo4_News) July 20, 2023
Chapter 3: Mastering the Challenges
To advance through Chapter 3, strive to complete ten out of thirteen objectives:
- A Master at Work: Master 5 World Events.
- Champion of the Lost: Conquer 5 Strongholds.
- Corruption Cleansed: Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels after completing or skipping the Campaign.
- Exceptional Potency: Upgrade your Potion to Moderate at the Alchemist.
- Grim Reward: Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers by completing Whispers.
- Hunter’s Whisper: Finish 10 Whispers after reaching a certain point in the Campaign.
- Purging the Plague: Use a Wrathful malignant invoker in a Malignant Tunnel after completing or skipping the Campaign.
- Risk and Reward: Purchase 5 items from the Purveyor of Curiosities.
- Shards of the Fiends: Collect 5 Scattered Prisms from world bosses or treasure goblins.
- Steel from Iron: Upgrade two items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
- Touching the Eternal: Unlock 4 Aspects in the Codex of Power by completing Dungeons.
- Transfer of Power: Imprint an Aspect at the Occultist.
- Wonders Distilled: Craft 5 Elixirs of any type at the Alchemist.
Chapter 4: Reveling in Triumph
To progress in Chapter 4, complete ten out of twelve objectives:
- A Legend at the Forge: Upgrade an item at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
- A Trail of Mighty Corpses: Slay 100 Elite Monsters.
- A World Apart: Change the World Tier.
- Benevolent Wanderer: Finish 25 priority or side quests.
- Gifts of the Ancients: Unlock 15 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons.
- Hardened by Battle: Reach level 50.
- Heartrender: Collect 10 Malignant Hearts after completing or skipping the Campaign.
- Legacy of the Sanctuary: Equip a Legendary item in each slot.
- Miracles of Alchemy: Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist.
- Quelled Hatred: Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas.
- The Father’s Gate: Complete the Cathedral of Light to unlock the Torment World Tier.
- The Stuff of Legends: Gather 5 Coiling Wards from salvaging Legendary Armor.
You can also read about other upcoming seasons by visiting the links below:
- Dumb Money Release Date: Is There A Trailer of It?
- Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date: Is It Coming This Year?
Chapter 5: Embracing the Nightmare
In this chapter, aim to complete nine out of eleven objectives:
- A Boon in the Tide: Open 1 Tortured Gift of any kind during a Helltide.
- Cut the First Ear: Eliminate another player in PvP.
- Exceeded Potential: Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 4 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.
- Keymaster: Craft 2 Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist.
- Prophecy Manifest: Open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries during a Helltide.
- Restored Glory: Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
- Scourge of the Malignant: Complete 15 Malignant Tunnels after completing or skipping the Campaign.
- The Depths of Fear: Use 5 Nightmare Sigils to empower dungeons and complete them.
- The Paragon’s Path: Unlock 15 Paragon nodes after reaching level 50 through using Paragon points.
- Wrath’s Beating Heart: Acquire a Wrathful Malignant Heart after completing or skipping the campaign.
Chapter 6: Climbing the Nightmare Ladder
For this chapter, you must complete nine out of eleven objectives:
- A Fiend Brought Low: Defeat a World Boss in Nightmare.
- Ancestral Artisan: Upgrade 3 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
- Crown to Foot: Imprint 10 Aspects at the Occultist.
- Lilith’s Undoing: Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas.
- No Mere Mortal: Unlock a Legendary Paragon node after reaching level 50 by using Paragon points.
- Pilgrimage of Nightmares: Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon.
- Reaching for Greatness: Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 20 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.
- Tempered by Hellfire: Reach level 75.
- The Gathering Fires: Acquire 1,000 Cinders during Helltides in Nightmare.
Chapter 7: Conquer the Torment
The final chapter requires the completion of six out of eight objectives:
- Anointed Immortal: Reach level 100.
- Blessed Mother Departed: Defeat the Echo of Lilith in the Archives of
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.