Diablo 4 Season 1: New Items, Malignant Hearts, and Seasonal Journey

Diablo 4’s Season 1 has arrived, delighting players with a host of fresh content. This season introduces Malignant Hearts, powerful gems that function as unique items, adding an exciting twist to character builds. Additionally, a new balance update has been implemented, although some players have expressed concern about character nerfs.

The Seasonal Journey, akin to Diablo 3, offers players a series of rewarding tasks to complete throughout the season. Below, we’ll delve into each chapter of the Seasonal Journey and the rewards they offer.

Chapter 1: Embrace the Adventure

To kick off your Seasonal Journey, you must complete seven out of nine objectives:

  1. Den of Evil: Conquer any Dungeon on your map.
  2. Heart of Corruption: Obtain a Malignant Heart after completing or skipping the Campaign.
  3. Into the Frozen Dark: Clear 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks.
  4. Keeper of the Keys: Acquire a Whispering Key from the Purveyor of Curiosities.
  5. Kind Stranger: Accomplish 5 priority or side quests.
  6. The Hangman’s Garden: Gather 15 Gallowvine from various locations.
  7. Trouble in the Wilds: Finish a World Event found on your map.
  8. Waste Not: Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith.
  9. What Lurks Below: Complete 1 Cellar.

Chapter 2: Unfolding Your Potential

In this chapter, aim to finish nine out of eleven objectives:

  1. A Torch in the Depths: Conquer 5 Malignant Tunnels after completing or skipping the Campaign.
  2. A Warrior of Taste: Change your gear’s appearance 5 times at the Wardrobe.
  3. Baptized in Blood: Reach level 25.
  4. Finer Clarity: Upgrade your potion to Minor at the Alchemist.
  5. Gemcutter: Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler.
  6. Lighting the Way: Interact with 10 waypoints to facilitate faster travel.
  7. Ruins Reclaimed: Conquer a Stronghold.
  8. Spit and Polish: Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
  9. Stopping the Spread: Collect 3 Malignant Hearts after completing or skipping the Campaign.
  10. Undertaker: Complete 10 Cellars.
  11. Vivisector: Gather 15 Demon Hearts from Demons or Cellars.

Chapter 3: Mastering the Challenges

To advance through Chapter 3, strive to complete ten out of thirteen objectives:

  1. A Master at Work: Master 5 World Events.
  2. Champion of the Lost: Conquer 5 Strongholds.
  3. Corruption Cleansed: Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels after completing or skipping the Campaign.
  4. Exceptional Potency: Upgrade your Potion to Moderate at the Alchemist.
  5. Grim Reward: Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers by completing Whispers.
  6. Hunter’s Whisper: Finish 10 Whispers after reaching a certain point in the Campaign.
  7. Purging the Plague: Use a Wrathful malignant invoker in a Malignant Tunnel after completing or skipping the Campaign.
  8. Risk and Reward: Purchase 5 items from the Purveyor of Curiosities.
  9. Shards of the Fiends: Collect 5 Scattered Prisms from world bosses or treasure goblins.
  10. Steel from Iron: Upgrade two items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
  11. Touching the Eternal: Unlock 4 Aspects in the Codex of Power by completing Dungeons.
  12. Transfer of Power: Imprint an Aspect at the Occultist.
  13. Wonders Distilled: Craft 5 Elixirs of any type at the Alchemist.

Chapter 4: Reveling in Triumph

To progress in Chapter 4, complete ten out of twelve objectives:

  1. A Legend at the Forge: Upgrade an item at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
  2. A Trail of Mighty Corpses: Slay 100 Elite Monsters.
  3. A World Apart: Change the World Tier.
  4. Benevolent Wanderer: Finish 25 priority or side quests.
  5. Gifts of the Ancients: Unlock 15 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons.
  6. Hardened by Battle: Reach level 50.
  7. Heartrender: Collect 10 Malignant Hearts after completing or skipping the Campaign.
  8. Legacy of the Sanctuary: Equip a Legendary item in each slot.
  9. Miracles of Alchemy: Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist.
  10. Quelled Hatred: Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas.
  11. The Father’s Gate: Complete the Cathedral of Light to unlock the Torment World Tier.
  12. The Stuff of Legends: Gather 5 Coiling Wards from salvaging Legendary Armor.

Chapter 5: Embracing the Nightmare

In this chapter, aim to complete nine out of eleven objectives:

  1. A Boon in the Tide: Open 1 Tortured Gift of any kind during a Helltide.
  2. Cut the First Ear: Eliminate another player in PvP.
  3. Exceeded Potential: Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 4 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.
  4. Keymaster: Craft 2 Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist.
  5. Prophecy Manifest: Open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries during a Helltide.
  6. Restored Glory: Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
  7. Scourge of the Malignant: Complete 15 Malignant Tunnels after completing or skipping the Campaign.
  8. The Depths of Fear: Use 5 Nightmare Sigils to empower dungeons and complete them.
  9. The Paragon’s Path: Unlock 15 Paragon nodes after reaching level 50 through using Paragon points.
  10. Wrath’s Beating Heart: Acquire a Wrathful Malignant Heart after completing or skipping the campaign.

Chapter 6: Climbing the Nightmare Ladder

For this chapter, you must complete nine out of eleven objectives:

  1. A Fiend Brought Low: Defeat a World Boss in Nightmare.
  2. Ancestral Artisan: Upgrade 3 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.
  3. Crown to Foot: Imprint 10 Aspects at the Occultist.
  4. Lilith’s Undoing: Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas.
  5. No Mere Mortal: Unlock a Legendary Paragon node after reaching level 50 by using Paragon points.
  6. Pilgrimage of Nightmares: Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon.
  7. Reaching for Greatness: Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 20 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.
  8. Tempered by Hellfire: Reach level 75.
  9. The Gathering Fires: Acquire 1,000 Cinders during Helltides in Nightmare.

Chapter 7: Conquer the Torment

The final chapter requires the completion of six out of eight objectives:

  1. Anointed Immortal: Reach level 100.
  Blessed Mother Departed: Defeat the Echo of Lilith in the Archives of

