Wabash Valley Extreme Weather Caused Power Outages, Possibly Tornado Sightings, and Huge Hail

Several power disruptions occurred as a result of the storms’ powerful winds. Duke Energy said that about 500 customers in Vincennes were without electricity. In Terre Haute, about 64 people have reported having no power.

In addition, 29 homes in Cloverdale will be affected. We're also hearing that Highway 231 in Daviess County, north of Farlen, is closed due to downed power lines and trees.

Several reports of huge hail and one probable report of a tornado have come in from the Wabash Valley as well. Tornado-like conditions were reported in Crane Village, close to Odon. At this moment, there are no reports of injuries, however there has been property damage to homes and vehicles.

In Shoals, onlookers captured images of hail the size of tennis balls. Some people located some along Interstate 70 in Clay County, too. Centerpoint and Spencer had much more.

