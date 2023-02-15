Who Is Chris Evans Dating? Who Has Chris Evans Dated In The Past?

Do you want to know Who Is Chris Evans Dating? Captain America fans, sorry. Unfortunately, Chris Evans is not single. He’s dating. “Serious.”
“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” a source told People in November 2022. His family and friends love her.” Evans has dated many Hollywood beauties.
In 2016, he met actress/comedian Jenny Slate on Gifted. They broke up after a year. “We’re not on horrible terms, but we haven’t seen or spoken much. It seems the finest. I wanted to be his friend, but we fought.
No regrets. Ever,” Slate told Vulture in 2017. “I didn’t think I was his type. When it was like, ‘Oh, you have these feelings for me?’ I looked around like, ‘Is this a prank?’ I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you’ve had a certain lifestyle and I’m a very, very different type of person—I don’t want to be an experiment.”
Evans is fairly private about his love life, but here’s all we know about his new(ish) partner and former relationships.
Contents
Who Is Chris Evans Dating?
Portuguese actor Alba Baptista. She dated Evans for about a year until their relationship was revealed in November 2022. On November 10, 2022, Page Six released images of the couple holding hands in Central Park, confirming the rumors.
Evans wished Baptista a happy Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2023, with a series of romantic Instagram stories. He shared photos of them trekking, vacationing, and relaxing with his dog Dodger for the first time.
On January 6, 2023, the Avengers star made Instagram official with her in a Story (which expires after 24 hours), posting a highlights reel of 2022 with videos of one startling the other as they walk into a supposedly empty room—an Evans family favorite. Chris and his brother Scott have several social media videos. Alba may live with Chris, but they seem to spend a lot of time in his Boston home.
An anonymous insider told Us Weekly on January 19, 2023, that their relationship had “become serious.” “This is the most committed anyone has seen him in a long time, if not ever.” “They spend most of their time at his house in Massachusetts and appreciate the calm life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight,” the insider said. Chris was upfront about wanting to take his time before settling down.”
Baptista, 16 years Evans’ junior, made her English-language debut in Netflix’s Warrior Nun. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris featured her (2022). She speaks English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and German, according to People. Evans followed her on Instagram in 2020, and she followed him back in 2021 while filming in Europe.
The Avengers star has been looking to settle down. “That’s obviously something I want: wife, kids, having a family,” Evans said in 2022.
“When you read about most of the best artists—actors, painters, writers—most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they accomplished [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships—the families they established, the love they discovered, the love they shared.” Continuing, “So, it’s also true after 41 years.
“Those are the most significant,” he remarked. I enjoy ceremonies and traditions. I had a lot of stuff, so generating that—I can’t think of anything better.”
Chris Evans Dating History
Selena Gomez: October 2021
Source: Style Caster
Fairly, this was a rumor (and, if the Alba Baptista date is correct, gossip). Selena Gomez wore Evans’ Knives Out cable knit sweater in November 2021, according to fans. Taylor Swift, Selena’s best friend, tweeted a TikTok video of them backstage at SNL.
Selena wore a white cable knit sweater as Chris did in Knives Out when the camera turned to her. “UHM, WHY DOES SELENA’S SWEATER REMINDS ME OF THAT KNIVES OUT SWEATER WORN BY CHRIS EVANS???” one Twitter user asked. “Ohh MY GODDD, you guys Selena’s wearing Chris Evans knives out Sweater,” said another. Thus, Evans-Gomez relationship rumors began.
It continued. On October 26, Chris posted an Instagram Story video of him playing “Purple Rain” on the piano. Rumors circulated that a brunette woman in the lower left corner was Selena. “Selena?” Reposter @girlgangz773 captioned the video. “Whose the brunette filming bottom right corner, Chris?” the user asked.
Other TikTok users said they “never observed” someone with Chris in the video, while another said the “person” was the piano lid. Piano lid. One user wrote, “The keyboard cover.” Others thought someone was leaning on the piano. Another admirer commented that Selena “just cut her hair,” thus if it was her, her shorter bob would have been reflected. Baptista is also a brunette. Her?
Jenny Slate: 2016 – 2017
Jenny Slate was Chris Evans’ most public relationship. The pressure and scrutiny caused the pair to split after a year. Slate worried they wouldn’t get along. “I didn’t make sure what to anticipate when I met Chris… Captain America is a massive muscle man.
“How could we connect?” she asked Ana Faris on her podcast Unqualified. She found much to relate to in the man behind the brawn: “Not only are we from Massachusetts, which was such a thrill, but Chris is honestly one of the kindest guys I’ve ever encountered, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” she told Vulture.
“He’s vulnerable and honest. He’s primary colors. He possesses lovely, strong, and sure emotions. Just lovely. If you could paint it, his heart is golden.”
The public pressure of dating Evans contributed to their breakup. “Chris is extremely, very famous,” Slate told Vulture. He’s going to a restaurant is different for me going. Sitting in my window, I greet passersby. Being Captain America-less gives me more freedom. Cartoonish.” “This was what I needed to feel normal,” she said. alone.”
Sandra Bullock: 2014
You didn’t know this one! Evans and Bullock began dating several years after meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscars party. Evans loved Bullock for years. “Sandra Bullock was my childhood crush. “Sandy B. was my girl,” he told Playboy. “I saw Speed in seventh grade and thought, That’s her.”
They never became official. “They are not in a relationship, but they are definitely hanging out and are in the early getting-to-know-each-other phase,” a source told E! News. “They like each other but haven’t named it.”
Minka Kelly: 2007 – 2014 (on and off)
Evans and Minka Kelly dated three times over seven years, starting in 2007. In 2014, Friday Night Lights and Fantastic Four parted ways.
“They are not in a relationship, but they are definitely hanging out and are in the early getting-to-know-each-other phase,” the source told Us Weekly. “They like each other but haven’t named it.”
Christina Ricci: 2007
They dated from May to September and attended the 2007 Met Gala together.
Jessica Biel: 2001 – 2006
Evans dated Jessica Biel for five years as his career took off. The former Seventh Heaven star told Cosmopolitan in 2005 how “romantic” her relationship was. I woke up to rose petals on my bed at 21. He broke at least 24 roses of various colors and scattered the petals in the middle of the night. She declared him a keeper.
This interview suggested a serious relationship. “We always discuss marriage,” she remarked. We want children and marriage. But we’re not engaged, so the reports are false…so far.” Evans and Biel split a year later.