Woman Saved From Cruise Liner After Falling From 10th Deck: “Can’t Believe She is Alive”

Local news outlets claim that an American tourist who jumped from the tenth deck of a Royal Caribbean ship on Sunday is doing fine. Many passengers on the Mariner of the Seas gasped when they saw the woman fall from the ship’s eleventh deck.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the woman after she had been in the water for roughly 45 minutes, and the initial gasps of fear gave way to cheers. Many passengers recorded the aftermath of the tragedy from their balconies and posted the footage online.
“We did have reports of a person overboard,” the captain said. The Coast Guard issued the following statement to the press:
“Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a report from the Cruise Ship Mariner of the Seas at approximately 5:44 p.m. Sunday that the ship’s crew had rescued a female passenger, 42, U.S. citizen, who had gone overboard,” the statement read.
“The cruise ship was transiting approximately 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic when the incident occurred and was en route to Willemstad, Curaçao. No medical evacuation of the passenger was requested by the cruise ship. The passenger was being kept on the cruise ship’s medical facility and later transferred to the Hospital in Willemstad, Curacao for evaluation. The Coast Guard is investigating the circumstances that led to the passenger going overboard.”
Rumor is that a lady jumped from her balcony pic.twitter.com/TD6bSqJz27
At first, the vacationing families were worried about the woman. Traveler Matthew Kuhn witnessed the chaos unfold befre he went to check on his family’s welfare.”After we saw the life rafts or the life preservers and the smoke – I was like, someone just died,” Kuhn said.
“I think it was amazing to see everyone was on their balcony. Everyone was trying to help, and the crew was very receptive to everyone.”
The woman’s balcony fall and its cause remain mysteries. Unconfirmed accounts state that woman fell while taking a selfie on the railing, but some passengers claim she leapt. “To go from, ‘She’s probably not going to be found,’ – and it’s a body recovery, versus ‘holy crap, they found her, and she’s alive,” Kuhn added.
