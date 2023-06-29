Bodycam Footage Reveals Allen Officer Pursuing The Mall Shooter; The Officer Was Cleared By A Grand Jury

A police officer tracked the sounds of gunfire to kill a shooter in the Allen Premium Outlets last month, according to body camera video released by Allen Police on Wednesday. The release of the footage comes two days after a Collin County grand jury exonerated the officer of all charges.
On Monday, the grand jury heard the use of force case and “no billed” the officer who killed the shooter, ruling that his use of force was appropriate. Incidents involving the use of lethal force are independently examined to make sure the officer’s actions adhered to state law.
On May 6, a guy who was carrying many guns pulled over his car in the south parking lot and started shooting at customers at the large outdoor shopping mall, leaving eight people dead and seven more wounded.
Three children, including two little girls and a young boy who died beside his parents, were among the deceased. A mall security guard died while guiding customers to safety, along with three other adults.
When the first bullets were fired, an officer who was on duty at the mall was in the parking lot speaking with a mother and her two children about the need of wearing seatbelts and handing out stickers to them. The policeman then pursued the gunfire’s sound until he located the shooter and shot him dead.
The Allen Police Department made the officer’s body camera footage from the day of the incident available after the grand jury’s verdict on Monday. The footage was modified to remove foul language and obfuscate victims’ and bystanders’ bodies and faces.
In a prepared statement, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said, “This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation.” “The Allen community will always be grateful for the officer’s actions because he saw the danger, ran toward the gunfire, and neutralized the threat.”
The officer can be heard smiling and casually addressing a mom and her children about wearing seat belts in the footage, which is posted below, while loud pops suddenly erupt in the background. As the officer hurriedly rushed inside his patrol car for a weapon and alerted dispatchers that he had heard gunfire, the woman quickly bowed her head and pushed her children out of the path.
Following the sounds of gunfire as they got louder and louder, the cop then started racing in the direction of the stores. The officer shouted for people to flee the area and take cover as he continued to move toward the explosions.
The police arrived outside of the H&M where he came upon the first victims about a minute and 40 seconds after the initial bullets were heard in the video.
“I think we have a mass shooter. I have a magazine on the floor. I’m passing injured,” the officer was heard saying into his radio as his breathing became labored. I’m trying to get over there as quickly as I can.
The cop started shooting at the shooter three minutes into the incident. After the firing stopped, the officer cautiously moved closer to the shooter while yelling for help from other cops who had just arrived.
“I’m approaching him; keep an eye on your fire! He was taken down, the officer declared.
Police on the scene said they had the shooter in custody five minutes after the gunfire started.
The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) has been asked to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident by Allen Police in order to provide guidance and best practices for future training and emergency response.
