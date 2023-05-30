Yarl’s Excellent Recovery is on Display at a Brain Injury Event a Few Weeks After She Was Shot

Last month, a black adolescent rang the wrong doorbell and was shot in the head and arm; on Monday, he made his first major public appearance since the shooting by participating in a walk for brain injury awareness.
According to the Kansas City Star, in April, the teen was shot while attempting to pick up his younger brothers, resulting in a severe brain damage. On Monday, Yarl joined friends, family, and fellow brain injury survivors for the annual Going the Distance for Brain Injury event at Loose Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Community is required. Families are essential. Yarl’s mother Cleo Nagbe said, “It takes a support group, all that,” before the run, adding, “Let’s raise more awareness to stop the things that cause brain injuries and should not be causing them, especially gun violence.”
Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City executive director Robin Abramowitz estimated that as many as a thousand individuals ran through the park, many of them wearing neon green T-shirts that stated “Team Ralph.”
It’s vital for Ralph to know he has support, Yarl’s aunt Faith Spoonmore said. She also said that Yarl’s migraines and poor balance are really debilitating. As a result of the shooting, he is also dealing with a lot of intense feelings, mood swings, and trauma.
The alleged shooter of Yarl is 84-year-old white man Andrew Lester. The adolescent had misplaced Lester’s house number while looking for the address where he was scheduled to pick up his brothers.
Protests and rallies were held in the Kansas City area after the shooting, with some claiming that Lester was given preferential treatment by police by being released from custody only two hours after his arrest gained international notice.
