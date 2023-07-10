Zombie 100 Anime Release Date: Everything You Need to Know

The brand-new anime series ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead is produced by the same person who wrote Alice in Borderland. The protagonist of the anime is a young man named Akira Tend, who discovers joy while surviving the zombie apocalypse. The comedy and horror genres are blurred in the series, and Akira’s life improves as a result.
This July, the first season of the show will premiere, adapting the first volume of the manga. The following summarizes our knowledge of ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead.
Zombie 100 Anime Release Date
When the initial trailer was made available, the release date was confirmed, and nothing has changed. On July 9, 2023, ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead debuted. The English dub, which will be released on August 6, 2023, is still being worked on.
Zombie 100 Anime Trailer
On January 6, 2023, we received our first glance at ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead. The clip, which is in Japanese with English subtitles, demonstrates how close Akira has come to losing everything. But when zombies first appeared, everything for him rapidly turned upside down.
Akira is shown as a young man with big ambitions in the second trailer for ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead. He immediately discovered the hard facts of life, which is unfortunate. Thankfully, now that the end of the world has arrived, Akira can resume living without the constant fear of going to work.
The show’s dub was originally shown to us on June 19. Despite having an English voice cast led by the highly brilliant Zeno Robinson (My Hero Academia), this trailer is identical to the second Japanese trailer.
Where Can I Watch ZOM 100: The Dead’s Bucket List?
You can watch ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. The first episode of the series will run in its original Japanese version on July 9 and in its English adaptation on August 6.
Zombie 100 Anime Cast
The cast of ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead is excellent both in the Japanese original and the English translation. Here are the voices of the remarkable characters from the show.
- Akira Tend – Zeno Robinson (English) / Shichir Umeda (Japanese)
- Abby Trott (English) and Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese) are Shizuka Mikazuki.
- Kenichir Ryzaki, Makoto Furukawa, and Xander Mobus (both in English and Japanese)
- Beatrix Amerhauser – Laura Post (English) and Minami Takahashi (Japanese)
