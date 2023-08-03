$11M Verdict Reached in Kratom-Related Death of Florida Mother

On Wednesday, the family of a woman who had been taking kratom prior to her death received a $11 million wrongful death settlement, as reported by NBC affiliate WPTV. Krystal Talavera, 39 years old, passed away on June 20th, 2021. Talavera, a mother of four from Boynton Beach, Florida.
Sean Michael Harder, the proprietor of The Kratom Distro, and Grow, LLC were each found legally responsible for the mother’s passing by West Palm Beach Circuit Judge Donald Middlebrooks.
For Talavera’s estate, her surviving son Devin Filippelli received $1 million, while her other three children each received $2 million. The family earned little over $4.6 million in all.
According to the TV station, Benny Flores, Talavera’s ex-husband, expressed his sympathy for the suffering of the couple’s two young children, particularly the six-year-old who is always asking when his mother would return.
The father of the youngest boy and Talavera’s most recent partner, Biaggio Vultaggio, recounted discovering her on the floor in the living room while their 14-month-old played close to her.
A nearby hospital declared the mother dead after she was taken there. When selling its kratom goods, Grow LLC, according to WPTV, reportedly acted carelessly.
In a news release, Tamara Williams, Talavera’s attorney, said that the $11 million verdict “should be a wake-up call to the kratom industry about this dangerous and unregulated substance.” Kratom is addicting and potentially fatal, as families all throughout the nation are aware firsthand.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the plant compound kratom is frequently used to treat pain and lessen the signs and symptoms of mental health issues like anxiety and despair. Food and Drug Administration policy does not apply to kratom.
High quantities of lead and nickel were found in the substance after an FDA test was conducted on it in 2019. If used over an extended period, these metals could poison users.
