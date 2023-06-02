12-year-old Girl Arrested for Fire at Former Mushroom Farm

Lacey police said late Thursday that a 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of setting a fire at the former Ostrom’s mushroom farm, where a fire destroyed a big building.
The girl was caught with the help of a school security officer from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Most school resource officers are police officers or deputies who work at schools in the area.
Police in Lacey says that the girl was also arrested on the same day near where the fire happened on suspicion of second-degree assault and illegally locking up another child.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Police announced the arrest about 5 p.m. Thursday https://t.co/cCFce3sgDa
— The Olympian (@theolympian) June 2, 2023
At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters from several fire districts, including Lacey Fire District 3, were sent to the fire in the 8300 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast.
Lacey Fire Chief Steve Brooks said that the fire damaged a 75,000-square-foot building that was empty. He said that Ostrom still owns the land, but it hasn’t been used in more than a year because the mushroom business moved to the Yakima area.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
The fire did not cause any damage.
Firefighters from Lacey and other people fought the fire from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.