12-year-old Girl Arrested for Fire at Former Mushroom Farm

Daily news / By /

Lacey police said late Thursday that a 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of setting a fire at the former Ostrom’s mushroom farm, where a fire destroyed a big building.

The girl was caught with the help of a school security officer from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Most school resource officers are police officers or deputies who work at schools in the area.

Police in Lacey says that the girl was also arrested on the same day near where the fire happened on suspicion of second-degree assault and illegally locking up another child.

The tweet below verifies the news:

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters from several fire districts, including Lacey Fire District 3, were sent to the fire in the 8300 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast.

Lacey Fire Chief Steve Brooks said that the fire damaged a 75,000-square-foot building that was empty. He said that Ostrom still owns the land, but it hasn’t been used in more than a year because the mushroom business moved to the Yakima area.

If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:

The fire did not cause any damage.

Firefighters from Lacey and other people fought the fire from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top