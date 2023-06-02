Miamisburg Guy Charged With Child P*rnography

A guy from Miamisburg was charged with multiple counts of child p*rnography.
Two counts of pandering s*xually-oriented material to a child and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance were brought against Jeff Conrad.
A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that the guy is being looked into after the Miamisburg Police Department got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Conrad had child pornography.
The prosecutor’s office discovered that he was already a registered sex offender from a prior incident in Florida. https://t.co/41qkZ9c3Bj
A search was made to find out if the man really did have illegal sexual material on him. Based on what they found, he was then charged.
The prosecutor’s office also found out that he had been registered as a sex offender in Florida before.
At the time he was being questioned, he had not yet been arrested.
Conrad will be brought before the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, June 15.
