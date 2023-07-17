Newton Man Arrested Following Deadly Assault on Wife, Faces Charges

A Newton man is currently in custody without bail after allegedly carrying out a deadly assault on his wife at their home. The incident occurred just two days after a restraining order had been issued against him.
The suspect, identified as Richard Hanson, 64, now faces charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. The tragic event has left the community shocked and prompted discussions about domestic violence. Let’s delve into the details of the case.
Incident Details
On Saturday night, a juvenile residing in the couple’s Brookline Street home contacted 911 to report an ongoing assault. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered Nancy Hanson, 54, with apparent blunt-force injuries.
She was immediately transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest that during a physical altercation, Richard Hanson repeatedly struck his wife with one or more objects. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, citing blunt force trauma as the cause.
Restraining Order and Additional Charges
Just two days prior to the assault, a restraining order had been issued against Richard Hanson, which the police had been attempting to serve. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities anticipate the filing of further charges as more information is gathered.
Community Response
The tragic loss of Nancy Hanson has deeply affected her neighbors, who remember her as a kind and welcoming person. The community, still grappling with the recent killings of three individuals in another incident, stands united in mourning.
Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller expressed her condolences to the victim’s family and emphasized the need to address domestic violence. Resources and support for those affected by relationship violence were provided to encourage individuals to seek help.
Legal Proceedings and Child Custody
Richard Hanson is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at Newton District Court. Meanwhile, the couple’s children have been placed under the custody of the Department of Children and Families, ensuring their well-being during this challenging time.
Investigation and Collaborative Efforts
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives, and Newton Police are actively investigating the case, working together to uncover further details surrounding the tragic incident.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- What Tourists Should Know to Avoid More U.S. Passport Delays?
- Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake & Four Other Quakes Rattle California – Here is When and How
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!