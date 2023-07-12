A Boulder Woman Died Following a Free-soloing Accident in Rocky Mountain National Park’s High Altitude

On Sunday, a 26-year-old woman from Boulder, Colorado, died after falling 500 feet while free-solo climbing on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The woman’s climbing partner was taken off the ridge Sunday night by a Colorado Air National Guard chopper. He was not hurt and called for help on his cell phone.
A search-and-rescue team from Rocky Mountain National Park went to the area above Ypsilon Lake on Monday morning to help get the body out. The woman was not known to the world.
Climbing without lines is called “free-soloing.”
The Mummy Range is on the north side of the park. Ypsilon Peak is a 13,500-foot peak in that range. The Peak Project says that Blitzen Ridge is a dangerous, technical climb that leads to the top of the peak.
In another accident, a climber fell 100 feet while free-soloing the Direct East Face route on the First Flatiron in Boulder on Monday. He was badly hurt.
Boulder County officials say that the 22-year-old from Boulder was near the top of the route when they fell and slid about 100 feet down the face, landing on a rock. The climber, who couldn’t be named, couldn’t move.
A new statement says that the other climber called 911, and another pair of climbers in the area climbed to the injured climber and gave first aid. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group paramedics rappelled down to the injured climber and helped take him or her in a full-body vacuum splint to the base of the First Flatiron and then to the trailhead. A hospital was taken to get the climber.
