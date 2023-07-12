Fans of the animated Star Wars: Rebels series will adore the new, action-packed teaser for the highly anticipated Disney+ Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which is set to debut in August. Favorite Rebels characters including Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Chopper, Ezra Bridger, and even series adversary Grand Admiral Thrawn make a ton of live-action appearances in it.Ahsoka Trailer and Release Date: Watch the Rebellious Reuinion
Ahsoka Tano, a former apprentice of the sand-hating Anakin Skywalker, stars in the drama, which takes place in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson’s character Tano, who was a recurring character in Star Wars: Clone Wars before going on to Star Wars: Rebels and finally season two of The Mandalorian, never made an appearance in the prequel movies.
Ahsoka Trailer is Out Now
Fans have long predicted that Ahsoka will conclude in the same cliffhanger fashion as Rebels, and it looks like their predictions are coming true.
The teaser is jam-packed with allusions to the animated series, even lingering on an animated still from the 2018 series finale. The Grand Admiral Thrawn, played by Lars Mikkelsen, makes his first live action appearance in the trailer, which will delight longtime fans of the franchise.
In Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire trilogy of novels, which continued Luke Skywalker and the gang’s exploits after the events of Return of the Jedi, Thrawn served as the series’ main antagonist.
You can also read about other upcoming seasons by visiting the links below:
- Is There An Official Deadpool 3 Trailer? Release Date And Cast Explained!
- Who Plays Bob Marley in One Love? Other Cast and Release Date
Luke went on to become a blue milk-loving hermit or whatever, so those books aren’t legit, but recent seasons of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka seem to be borrowing some ideas from them. Many fans believe that the core storyline of the next “Filoni-verse” movie, a crossover event including all of the newer TV characters, will be based on the most exciting parts of Zahn’s books.
Ahsoka Release Date
Two episodes of Ahsoka will debut simultaneously on August 23 before being released weekly after that. The series also stars Natasha Liu Borzizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, and recently dead character actor Ray Stevenson in addition to Dawson and Mikkelsen.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.