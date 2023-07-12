Surgeon Killed in Collierville Campbell Clinic Shooting; Suspect Nabbed

On Tuesday afternoon, someone shot and killed a surgeon at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville.
Tuesday night, Dr. Benjamin Mauck was named as the person who was shot by Campbell Clinic. On the Campbell Clinic website, Mauck’s bio says that he specialized in elbow surgery and operations on the hands and wrists. In August 2012, he started working at the Campbell Clinic.
In a release, Campbell Clinic said:
“Earlier today, a single shooter went into our Collierville office and started shooting.”
“We are shocked and saddened to hear that one of our most recognized and loved doctors, Dr. Ben Mauck, died because of what happened. We’re asking you to pray for his family.”
“During this hard time, we’ll be working on a lot of things and keeping you up to date as we can.”
“We’ve decided that all Campbell Clinic locations will be closed tomorrow, July 12. We’ll let you know when they all reopen at a later date.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
Dr. Benjamin Mauck, a Tennessee surgeon, was shot to death in an exam room by a patient who laid in wait at the clinic for “several hours” before carrying out the targeted attack.
Permitless carry went into effect in Tennessee in 2021. https://t.co/U6BqzNn9HG
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 12, 2023
“We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation.”
“Our top concerns are still God, family, and taking care of patients. At this time, we ask that you pray for the Campbell Clinic family as a whole and give Dr. Mauck’s family your privacy.”
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told the press on Tuesday that a suspect was taken into custody without any trouble within five minutes of the killing.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Drive-by Shooting Kills a 9-year-old Cheerleader
- The City of Rolling Hills Estates Has Declared a State of Emergency as Officials Look Into What Caused a Landslide
Lane said that the suspect, a man who was a patient at the hospital, shot the medical worker in an exam room. At that time, neither the shooter nor the person who was shot was named by police. Lane said that the suspect had been there for a long time before the killing.
Lane said, “This seems to have been a one-on-one conversation that took place in the exam room.” He said that a lot of patients and workers were in the clinic at the time of the shooting. Lane praised the people who worked at the Campbell Clinic for what they did to protect others after the killing. “They were practicing what they had been trained to do” if there was an active shooter, he said.
Lane also said that the probe is still going on.
Lane also stressed that the killing was planned. “This is not the mass shooting we had at Kroger a few years ago,” he said, referring to September 2021 shooting at a Collierville Kroger that left one person dead and 13 others hurt.
At about 2:25 p.m., someone opened fire at the clinic at the corner of West Poplar Drive and Shea Road.
After the deadly Clinic shooting on Tuesday night, the leader of the minority party in the Tennessee Senate, Democrat Raumesh Akbari of Memphis, called for stricter gun laws. In a news release, she said that a witness said the shooter had been making threats against a clinic worker for a week.
“Republicans have been making Tennessee’s gun laws less strict for ten years, which has made our community more dangerous,” said Akbari. “Tragic events like this show how urgently we need common sense, like bringing back background checks and gun licenses and making new changes like an order of protection that lets cops take guns away from people who are threatening others.”
“Whether you’re at school, in a grocery store, or on the job, you deserve to live and work free from gun violence,” she said.
Campbell Clinic is one of the best orthopedic clinics in the area. It has seven sites and focuses on sports medicine, oncology, rehabilitation, and surgery.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- What Tourists Should Know to Avoid More U.S. Passport Delays?
- Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake & Four Other Quakes Rattle California – Here is When and How
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!