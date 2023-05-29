A Sh*oting Outside an Atlanta High School After the Graduation Party K!lls One Teenager and Hurts Another

A fight broke out at a graduation party and ended with a student being sh*t and m*rdered outside an Atlanta high school early on Sunday morning, Police said. At around 2:27 a.m. at Benjamin E. Mays High School, the Atlanta Police Department reported responding to complaints of many persons shot.
Authorities arrived and found a severely injured 16-year-old, they added. She was taken to the hospital, but sadly she passed away there from her wounds, the police added. ABC News has learned that Breasia Powell was indeed k!lled in this incident, as this was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to the police, a 16-year-old boy who was sh*t in the same event also voluntarily checked himself into the hospital. His condition is steady at this time. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a news conference on Sunday that Powell will be starting work for the city on Tuesday as part of their youth employment program.
Authorities and the school system claimed that Atlanta Public Schools Police have turned over their investigation to Atlanta Police Homicide. The Atlanta Homicide Division has stated that it has reasonable suspicion that all those involved are high schoolers. In addition, Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 prize for information leading to the arr*st of the shooter.
APS Family, early Sunday morning, two teenagers were shot during an unauthorized gathering at the end of the exiting driveway at Benjamin E. Mays High School. pic.twitter.com/6mqkQiyTBm
— ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) May 28, 2023
The community at Benjamin E. Mays High School is very important to Dickens because he attended there and graduated. Students, Dickens continued, need a “fun, enjoyable, safe summer” free from violence. He wished for students to make wise choices and urged parents to monitor their children’s activities.
The superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, Dr. Lisa Herring, has assured parents and guardians that the district will maintain its mental health and employment support programs. In other words, “we recognize that this impact creates trauma,” Herring added.
The district provides all kids with unlimited, no-cost access to telemedicine and counseling programs. According to the district, the Benjamin E. Mays High school will have crisis teams on-site on Tuesday to help teachers and parents find summer resources.
