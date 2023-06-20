A shooting occurred at a party in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old and injuries to nine others, including a 17-year-old female with serious spinal injuries. A 17-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.
Police found multiple firearms at the scene, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun. The mayor expressed condolences to the affected families and highlighted the ongoing issue of gun violence. Authorities are investigating the ownership of the office building and the party’s organizers.
Spending Money on Projects for Young People
St. Louis Mayor Jones expressed concern about the frequency of mass shootings and the lack of safe spaces for children. She emphasized the need for investments in youth programs and initiatives to create safe and educational spaces for children during the summer and beyond.
The city is working to provide resources such as youth jobs, training programs, and pop-up activities to engage young people safely. The focus is on community wellness, offering support for families affected by trauma and organizing events that bring communities together.
Weak Gun Rules “Kill Our Children,” as the Saying Goes
St. Louis Mayor Jones and Representative Bush highlighted the issue of lax gun laws in Missouri and the US, emphasizing the need for stronger measures to prevent gun violence. Missouri’s high rates of gun deaths were cited, and the failure to restrict minors from carrying guns was mentioned as a common-sense solution.
The legislators criticized lawmakers who prioritize the interests of the NRA over the safety of children. The Gun Violence Archive recorded over 310 mass shootings in the US this year.
Despite limited political momentum for gun safety legislation, the officials called for action to save lives and protect children. The mayor expressed condolences and urged parents to hold their children close in the wake of the tragedy.
