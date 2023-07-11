Is There An Official Deadpool 3 Trailer? Release Date And Cast Explained!

Is the MCU aware of what is about to strike it? Not only is Deadpool 3 taking place, but it is also part of the official MCU timeline. Yes, it is correct. In a Marvel Studios production, the foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking, and frequently blood-covered mutant will be dropping F-bombs.
When MCU guardians Disney acquired Fox, the company behind the X-Men films, including Deadpool and its sequel, in 2019, few people believed this was likely or even conceivable. Marvel Studios is, however, more than prepared to push the envelope, as all of the Marvel programs on Disney Plus have demonstrated.
So what do we currently know about Deadpool 3? We’ve compiled all of the information we know about the impending adventure as the sequel to some of the best action flicks approaches. Here is everything we already know about the Deadpool 3 release date, without the aid of Cerebro.
Is There A Deadpool 3 Trailer?
There is not an official trailer for Deadpool 3 yet. We can expect it at the end of this year. Meanwhile, you can watch the fan teaser below:
Deadpool 3 Release Date
We’ll be able to see Deadpool 3 in theaters on May 3, 2024, which is the scheduled release date.
Ryan Reynolds first stated that the movie would hit theaters on September 6, 2024, however that date was later pushed out to November and is now May. What an adventure. The 2023 Writers Strike may or may not affect the Deadpool 3 release date, although it is rumored that Reynolds won’t be able to make changes to the script like he has in prior movies.
Who is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will play the major characters of Deadpool and Wolverine in Deadpool 3, with Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen serving as supporting cast members.
On September 27, 2022, Reynolds made the news of Jackman’s return public. Considering that he was killed off in Logan, one of the best Westerns in recent memory, it is likely that Deadpool 3 will either take place in a different timeline or feature an earlier iteration of the character. He is, in fact, dressed in yellow spandex.
The time travel conclusion in Deadpool 2 is canon because Morena Baccarin’s return as Wade’s love interest Vanessa was announced on April 12, 2023. Leslie Uggams, who portrays Deadpool’s landlord/caregiver Blind Al, has also mentioned that she’ll be working with Reynolds, so we can definitely anticipate her to return as well. Additionally, Owen Wilson has hinted that Mobius M. Mobius will be joining the Deadpool 3 ensemble.
Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna were officially announced to be joining the returning cast members on May 18, 2023. Yukio, the Japanese mutant ninja Hildebrand is dating, is played by Kutsuna.
Jennifer Garner reportedly joined the cast on July 7, 2023, returning her role as Elektra for the first time since 2005.
What Will the Plot of Deadpool 3 Be?
Deadpool 3’s plot, according to Ryan Reynolds, will center on a road trip that Deadpool and Logan take. That’s still very nebulous, and there will undoubtedly be many more story points in Deadpool 3, including possible time travel and/or multiverse antics.
This Deadpool 3 storyline theory is bolstered by the rumored presence of Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, a TVA agent tasked with locating time-traveling anomalies like Loki. Maybe Deadpool stops Wolverine from dying in Logan in order to enlist Wolverine’s assistance in his own timeline. It may be enjoyable, right?
Additionally, there are reports that Deadpool 3 will use the Deadpool Kills The Marvel world plot and see Reynolds’ regeneratin’ degenerate slaughtering his way through Fox’s previous Marvel world. So be on the lookout because Fant4Stic 4 Deadpool and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil may be pursuing you.
