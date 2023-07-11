Andrea Evans Net Worth: How Rich Was The Actress At The Time Of Her Death?

Andrea Evans’ net worth is a topic of interest for both fans and casual observers. Evans has a long history in the entertainment industry and has gained popularity for her talent and adaptability. When someone inquires as to her net worth, interest in her financial success during her career develops.
Evans’ net worth offers us a sense of how much her efforts in the acting industry have paid off, even though we don’t know the actual figures. They are eager to hear about Andrea Evans’ financial accomplishments as they become more aware of how wealthy famous people are.
Andrea Evans Net Worth
American actress Andrea Evans has a $5 million net worth. Andrea Evans was born in Aurora, Illinois, in June 1957. She portrayed Tina on the soap opera One Life to Live from 1979 to 2011. Evans portrayed Tawny Moore in the soap series The Bold and the Beautiful from 1999 until 2001.
She portrayed Rebecca Hotchkiss on the soap opera Passions from 2000 until 2008. Andrea Evans received Daytime Emmy nominations for One Live to Life in 1988 and DeVanity in 2015. She was married to Wayne Massey from 1981 to 1983.
Andrea Evans’ Career
Evans was born in Aurora, Illinois, on June 18, 1957. Evans began acting as a child in commercials and local theater. She graduated early from high school and enrolled at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Evans was employed there in 1978 as an extra on the Brian De Palma films The Fury and The Awakening Land.
Thanks to casting director Mary Jo Slater, Evans was quickly cast as Tina Clayton on the ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live, where she stayed until 1981. Evans portrayed Patty Williams, Paul Williams’ younger sister and Jack Abbott’s wife, on The Young and the Restless from 1983 until 1984.
According to a story from TVGuide.com published on April 6, 2010, Tawny, played by Evans from The Bold and the Beautiful, will be returning to The Young and the Restless in place of Patty Williams. The one episode of the run was broadcast on May 12, 2010. On November 8 of the same year, it was revealed that Evans will be making a brief comeback to The Bold and the Beautiful as Tawny.
On September 27, 2011, as the run of the program was nearing to a close, Evans, who continued to make frequent cameos on B&B, returned to her role as Tina. In the story, Tina, who portrayed him in the 1980s super pair, and Cord Roberts, played by John Loprieno, were reunited. When Cord and Tina got remarried on November 15, 2011, her short reign came to an end.
In the 2012 film Hit List starring Joey Lawrence, Evans played a minor role. In August 2013, Evans was selected to play Vivian Price in the fourth season of the web series DeVanity, which was aired in 2014.
She was nominated for a 2015 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a New Approaches Drama Series and received the Indie Series Award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama in 2015 for the role. In 2018, Evans oversaw the production of the documentary Rocking the Couch.
Andrea Evans Cause of Death
On July 9, 2023, Andrea Evans passed away after a fight with cancer. The rumor gained traction after Don Carroll, the actress’ former manager, confirmed her dead.
A post on twitter regarding Andrea Evans Death:
Soap star Andrea Evans, known for her work on “One Life to Live” and “The Young and the Restless” has died at 66 after a cancer battle. https://t.co/WwS6bQBmZF
— ExtraTV (@extratv) July 11, 2023
Current manager Nick Leicht of Evan said to PEOPLE: “I’ve been working with Andrea for the past 7 years.” She was a true joy to work with and possessed a great deal of talent. Since the news first broke, Evans’ friends and fans have been expressing their condolences.
