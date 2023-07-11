California Doctor and Girlfriend Released as S*xual Assault Charges Dropped

After allegations of drugging and raping women attracted international attention, a California court has dismissed s*x charges against a Newport Beach surgeon who starred on a reality TV show and his girlfriend.
Assault with intent to commit a s*xual offense charges against Dr. Grant Robicheaux, a surgeon who appeared on the Bravo TV show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male,” and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley were dropped on Friday, according to court records.
According to the Orange County Register, Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen made the judgment following a preliminary hearing and found there was insufficient evidence on the s*x allegations to proceed to trial.
The two are also expected in court on July 19 in connection with narcotics accusations. Robicheaux is also accused of having an assault weapon in his hands. Initially, they entered a not guilty plea.
The state attorney general’s office, which is leading the prosecution, was contacted for comment but has not yet responded. A representative for the couple’s lawyers said they had no comment on the ruling at this time.
In 2018, Robicheaux and Riley were charged in connection with up to seven victims who officials said were drugged and s*xually assaulted at the couple’s house in the affluent community of Newport Beach when they were incapable of resisting.
The case garnered international attention. Additionally, Orange County DA Todd Spitzer’s political rival, his predecessor Tony Rackauckas, was accused by Spitzer of mishandling the case for publicity purposes.
After Spitzer was elected and took office, he attempted to have the charges against the couple dropped, citing a lack of evidence. The state attorney general’s office was given the case and ultimately reduced the number of charges.
