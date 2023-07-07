Who is Andy Murray Wife Kim? The Tennis Star Opened up About Their Relationship

Kim Sears and Andy Murray are a perfect combination. The British professional tennis player and his wife, who were married ten years later, coincidentally met at the 2005 U.S. Open. When Murray defeated Rafael Nadal in the Madrid Open a month after their nuptials in 2015, he disclosed the key to his success by writing, “Marriage Works!” on a TV camera.
The two-time Wimbledon winner responded, “I think getting married is a progression,” when The New York Times questioned him about how marriage affected his tennis game. It’s a positive move for your life off the court. However, I still have to put in the effort and work hard.
“Getting married is wonderful, and I feel great outside of court, and my private life and other stuff are good. But you must continue to work hard and train. Like, I went to Barcelona and trained for 10 days to be ready for the clay-court season instead of taking a honeymoon after we got married,” Murray recalled. Although it has been good, work is still required.
Who is Andy Murray Wife Kim?
Kim Sears is daughter of Nigel Sears, a retired tennis player, oversaw women’s tennis at the Lawn Tennis Association from 2006 to 2011. He has worked with athletes including Daniela Hantuchova, Amanda Coetzer, and Ana Ivanovic.
Murray claimed to have “been lucky” because his wife “grew up with her dad being a coach, and she was used to being away from her dad a lot, and then she was also used to being around tennis as well” in a 2015 interview with The New York Times. It’s clear that she understands what I’m doing when we’re at the competitions.
How Many Kids Does Andy Murray And Kim Sears Have?
Murray’s representative told PEOPLE months after the couple’s wedding that they were expecting their first child. On February 7, 2016, their daughter SophiaOlivia was born. Their second daughter Edie was born in 2017 and their son Teddy was born in 2019. During the pandemic, Murray and Sears quietly gave birth to their fourth child.
“My spouse requested four. She had always desired a large family, so I was okay with three. However, everything is over now,” Murray told The Times in 2021.
Andy Murray Opened Up About The Sacrifices of Kim To Support Him
Andy Murray has one of the best support systems around him, and his wife Kim is one of the greatest fans, often showing up to a number of his matches with her aggressive on-court demeanor. The couple, who wed in April 2015, tends to avoid the limelight, although they do have a sizable, devoted fan base and attract a lot of media attention during Wimbledon.
Kim Sears Recently spotted at wimbledon cheering for Andy Murray:
Kim Sears, wife of Andy Murray, court side ahead play on Centre Court on day two of The Championships, #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Qa7jLwwPPO
— Spotted @ Wimbledon (@CelebsWimbledon) July 4, 2023
At two pre-Wimbledon events last month in Surbiton and Nottingham, where Andy went on to win both, the blonde beauty sat courtside with her eyes glued to Andy’s matches.
To see the Nottingham Open final, 35-year-old Kim accompanied their four kids, Sophia, 7, Edie, 5, Teddy, 3, and Lola, 2, without his knowledge. The tennis champion’s surprise after his match was amusing, as he adorably exclaimed: “Oh my God, I didn’t know they were here. They arrived without my knowledge. They are all present, which is wonderful because they were all able to come today. Thank you, men.”
In a recent interview with HELLO!, Kim expressed her pride in her spouse. She said, “It’s amazing that he is still so focused. “We are very proud of him because he goes into every game wanting to win.”
Kim manages to make the time each year to support Andy at the All England Club despite being a busy mother of four and managing their hotel Cromlix in Scotland. Shortly after getting married in 2015, the tennis star hailed Kim for his “sacrifice” for his career.
Andy, who has been married to his then-wife since 2005, was surprisingly candid in an interview with the New York Times about their relationship. When asked about the press coverage she receives, especially during important competitions, he responded, “I know she doesn’t enjoy it and doesn’t want that.”
“Never have we requested that. She doesn’t find it attractive. She dislikes being in the headlines and having others make remarks about her appearance and what she is wearing.”
