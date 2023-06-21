Who Is Draymond Green’s Wife? How Did She And Draymond Green Meet?

Draymond Green is one of the most recognizable names in basketball. He has won four NBA titles. The Golden State Warrior star married his college girlfriend, Hazel Renee, in 2022.
Who is Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Renee?
Hazel Renee Joiner is an American who used to be a model, make music, and be on TV.
According to her YouTube bio, when she was a teenager she was named National American Miss Teen Michigan and later modeled for Smooth Girl and Smooth Magazine’s top 100 issue.
But she is best known for playing Kennedy on the FOX TV show Empire, where she has a recurring part.
Renee is also a singer. She has put out an R&B and soul record called Love Triangle on SoundCloud.
Since 2017, she has been in the television show Basketball Wives more than once.
The show, which is made by VH, follows the daily lives of women who are in relationships with guys in sports.
How did Draymond Green And Hazel Renee Meet?
Her website says that the two met in an acting class at Michigan State University, where they were both students.
Renee told Essence in an interview in 2022 that she was on the track and field team and Green was on the basketball team for the Spartans.
And the fact that they both liked theater and sports brought them together.
“Because we already knew each other, we naturally gravitated toward each other for group projects,” she told the source.
Green joined the NBA in 2012, while Renee was pursuing an acting career. This made it harder for the two to be together.
But in March 2018, in a sweet Instagram video, they finally said they were dating.
Renee said that they had met for the first time on a “casual” date a few years before and had lost touch for a while.
“We went to a rooftop pool and hung out at a cabana all day, which is still one of our favorite things to do together,” she told Essence.
“It had been a long time since we’d seen each other, so we hung out all day and talked to catch up. It was very relaxed, but it also showed how we felt about each other. We are really very close.”
