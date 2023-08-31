Angus T. Jones Net Worth: How Much Money did he Worth?

Angus Turner Jones is a former American actor who was born on October 8, 1993. His role as Jake Harper on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men earned him two Young Artist Awards and a TV Land Award during his ten years on the show.
Angus T. Jones Net Worth
American actor Angus T. Jones is worth $20 million. The character of Alan Harper on “Two and a Half Men” made Angus T. Jones a household name. Angus made multiple appearances (2003–2013 and 2015) on the show.
Overall, he was in 213 shows. He quit “Two and a Half Men” in the middle of controversy after making disparaging comments about the show on a Christian radio station, despite the fact that the show made him the highest-paid child actor in the world for several years in a row. Since 2006, he has not worked as a professional actor.
Angus T. Jones Early Life and Career
Angus T. Jones is the older of two brothers and was born on October 8, 1993 in Austin, Texas. He debuted in the business before he even started kindergarten, making appearances in several television ads in the late ’90s.
Simpatico, See Spot Run, ER, Dinner with Friends, The Rookie, Bringing Down the House, and George of the Jungle 2 were just a few of the television and film productions he went on to star in. In addition, he had a role in “The Christmas Blessing.”
What is Angus T. Jones Nationality?
Angus T. Jones is an accomplished American actor who is pleased to showcase his heritage in his work. Jones, who was raised in the United States, is now widely recognized as a major actor of his generation in his home country.
Thanks to his American citizenship, Jones has been able to follow his desired career path in Hollywood and learn from the best. He’s a talented and versatile actor who’s added to the fabric of American television and film.
Angus T. Jones Other Ventures
He has also pursued a career in singing in addition to acting. Angus went to college at the University of Colorado Boulder after he left “Two and a Half Men.” Tonight is a multimedia and event production firm founded by Justin Combs and Kene Orijoke, and in 2016 Jones became a member of the company’s management team.
Jones is involved with various nonprofits, notably the First Star Organization, which aids abandoned and mistreated children. The year was 2008, and he was among the famous guests at “Rock ‘N Roll Fantasy Camp.” He also went to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser held by Variety in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2008.
He received Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Rising Start Award for 2009 in October. In addition, he backs the anti-bullying group Be a Star, which was established by WWE and The Creative Coalition. Jones and the company of “Annie” performed at a benefit for Hurricane Katrina orphans at the Kids Night at the Dream Center in Los Angeles.
