Anna Shay Cause of Death: Bling Empire’s Star Died At 62

Anna Shay, a socialite who was featured in the reality TV series Bling Empire on Netflix, has sadly passed away. Monday brought confirmation from her relatives that the news was accurate.
Anna Shay Cause of Death
Her family said in a statement that they were sending to our other website, Variety. “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke.”
“Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”
So, she died from stroke.
The reality show actress was born and reared in Japan by her mother, Ai Ozumi, who is half-Japanese and half-Russian, and her father, Edward Shay, who is an American businessman. Edward established the international architectural and engineering firm that is now known as Pacific Architects and Engineers.
If you are interested in learning more about related topics, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Nancy Reagan Cause of Death: How Did The Former First Lady Die?
- Taylor Hawkins Cause of Death: Full Facts on How Did Taylor Hawkins Die
After Shay passed away in 1995, his brother Allen took over as CEO of the company. They became heirs to the corporate riches after selling the business to Lockheed Martin in 2006, when the siblings sold it to that corporation.
Bling Empire, sometimes known as “a real life Crazy Rich Asians,” was a show that aired on Netflix for three seasons and created a spinoff called Bling Empire: New York. The show is often referred to in a colloquial manner as “a real life Crazy Rich Asians.”
Shay was a cast member along with Kane Lim, Gabriel and Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, Jaime Xie, and a number of other prominent Asian American socialites from Los Angeles. The entire brand was terminated in one fell swoop by the streaming service in April of this year.
Kenny Kemp, Shay’s son, will carry on in her legacy.
Simply clicking the “Like” button on our Facebook page will show your support and keep you up to date.