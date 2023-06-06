Is YNW Melly Still Alive Today: Fact-Checking The Online Rumors!

Fans of YNW Melly have been anxiously awaiting the court’s decision on whether or not to convict the rapper. Judge John Murphy of the Broward Circuit has lowered the bar for the musician facing the death penalty.
Is YNW Melly Still Alive Today?
Netizens have turned to the internet to propagate false information about the artist being released and killed in the wake of the most recent statement.
Both rumors, however, are untrue. According to recent reports, the trial has not yet begun.
For those who are unaware, YNW Melly was detained on two counts of first-degree murder on February 13, 2019. The rapper shot and killed Anthony Williams, who was 21 years old, and Christopher Thomas Jr., who was 19 years old, according to evidence discovered by investigators.
The state prosecutors’ request to allow juries to recommend the death penalty with an 8-4 vote as opposed to a unanimous decision has now been granted by a judge. After the most recent revision, the death penalty case involving the 24-year-old would be the first to be taken into account.
The rapper’s supporters have since turned to the internet to voice worry about the impending death punishment. The rapper’s real name is Jamell Maurice Demons.
YNW Melly Is Alive
One can think that the rapper is already dead if they are not aware of the court trial dates since it has been stated that the rapper might be sentenced to death. YNW Melly is still very much alive, though.
On April 11, the rapper’s mother, Jamie King, announced on Instagram that her son’s trial would start on June 5:
Recent upgrades, however, assert the opposite. The rapper’s trial is scheduled to start on June 20, according to a report from Blackroommedia.com. The Miami Herald also stated the same thing.
If the musician had already been given the death penalty, information about it would be online. But neither his family nor the court have made that statement.
Some fans believe that the Murder on My Mind singer’s trial has already concluded and that the artist has won the lawsuit even though the trial has not yet begun.
YNW Melly, however, is still housed in the main Broward jail. At the height of the Covid epidemic, his attorneys tried to have him released, but they were unsuccessful.
