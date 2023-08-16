Are We There Yet Cast: Which Character Played by Whom?

Nick Persons, Played by Terry Crews

In the television sitcom Everybody Hates Chris from 2005 to 2009, Terry Crews, an American actor and former football player, played the part of Julius Rock, the head of the family.

Suzanne Kingston, Played by Essence Atkins

American actress Essence Atkins is best known for playing the lead roles of Dee Dee Thorne on Half & Half from 2002 to 2006 and Tasha Yvette Henderson on Smart Guy from 1997 to 1999.

Kevin Kingston as played by Coy Stewart

American actor Coy Stewart is best known for playing the lead in the sitcom Are We There Yet? as Kevin Kingston-Persons.

Teala Dunn As Lindsey Kingston

Since 2010, Teala Dunn has played the lead character of Lindsey Kingston-Persons in the television sitcom Are We There Yet? She is an American actor.

Christian Finnegan As Martin

In the television sitcom Are We There Yet?, where he has played Martin, Nick’s best friend and the proprietor of Nick’s former business, a sports memorabilia store, since 2010, Christian Finnegan is an American stand-up comedian, writer, and actor.

Keesha Sharp As Gigi

In the television sitcom Girlfriends from 2002 to 2007, the American actress Keesha Sharp played Monica, William Dent’s (Reggie Hayes) girlfriend and later his wife.

Marilyn Persons, Played by Telma Hopkins

American singer and actress Telma Hopkins works on television.

