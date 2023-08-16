X-Men: The Last Stand Cast 2006

Many people are curious to know about the cast of X-Men: The Last Stand. In this article, we will have a look into the entire cast of X-Men: The Last Stand.
X-Men: The Last Stand Cast
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Michael Jackman AC, an Australian actor, singer, and producer, was born on October 12, 1968. He achieved fame for his portrayal of Wolverine/Logan in the 2000–2020 X-Men movie series, which earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero.”
Famke Beumer Janssen
Dutch actress, director, screenwriter, and former fashion model Famke Beumer Janssen was born in the Netherlands. She portrayed Xenia Onatopp in the 1995 film GoldenEye and Jean Grey/Phoenix in the 2000–2014 X-Men film series.
Halle Maria Berry
American actress Halle Maria Berry was born Maria Halle Berry on August 14, 1966. Berry is the only person of African American heritage to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in the romance drama Monster’s Ball (2001).
Anna Hélène Paquin
Actress Anna Hélène Paquin, of New Zealand and Canadian descent, was born on July 24, 1982 (PAK-win). She was raised in Wellington, New Zealand, after her birth in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and later moved to Los Angeles as a young adult.
Allen Kelsey Grammer
Allen Kelsey Grammer, an American actor, voice actor, comedian, singer, producer, director, writer, and activist, was born on February 21, 1955. He is best known for playing psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane for two decades.
Ian Murray McKellen
English actor Sir Ian Murray McKellen was born on May 25, 1939. Shakespearean and contemporary theater to popular fantasy and science fiction are all represented in his body of work.
Patrick Stewart
A career spanning six decades, Sir Patrick Stewart OBE (born 13 July 1940) is an English actor, director, and producer. His work has appeared on stage, television, and film.
Elliot Page
Actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, was born in Canada on February 21, 1987. He has won numerous awards, including a Satellite Award, two BAFTA Awards, Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and an Academy Award nomination.
Rebecca Alie Romijn
Born on November 6, 1972, Rebecca Alie Romijn is an American actress and former model. She is most recognized for playing Joan in The Punisher (2004) and Mystique in the X-Men film trilogy.
Shawn Robert Ashmore
Canadian actor Shawn Robert Ashmore, born on October 7, 1979, works in both cinema and television. He is well-known for his performances as Jake Berenson in the television series Animorphs and Bobby Drake/Iceman in the X-Men film series.
Michael George Murphy
Michael George Murphy, an American actor who works in cinema, television, and theater, was born on May 5, 1938. He frequently performs immoral or morally dubious roles.
