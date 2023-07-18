Babysitter Charged with Child Neglect Causing Death in Tragic Incident in Dunbar

Dunbar, Kanawha County – A devastating incident in Dunbar has led to the charging of a babysitter in connection with the death of a 2-year-old toddler. Brittany Napier, 31, now faces charges of child neglect causing death, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
The tragic incident occurred on July 11, when authorities from the Dunbar Police Department responded to a home on Parkway Drive after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. The child has since been identified as 2-year-old Za’Khi Williams.
Since that day, investigators from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, who have been working diligently on the case, have provided assistance to the ongoing investigation.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Napier admitted to placing a queen-size mattress over a pack-and-play while Williams was inside it. Tragically, it is believed that the child was found pinned between the mattress and the top rail of the pack-and-play, resulting in his untimely death.
The tweet below verifies the news:
@wchs8fox11 HAPPENING NOW: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference to discuss the babysitter who has been charged in connection with Dunbar toddler’s death. pic.twitter.com/zuTiKW6fE6
— Hannah Cline (@HannahClineWCHS) July 17, 2023
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Crawford expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and emphasized that no parent should ever have to bury their child. The heartbreaking incident has left the community in mourning and seeking answers.
The case is currently being investigated by the Kanawha Bureau of Investigation, and Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak is overseeing the legal proceedings.
In the midst of this devastating situation, Za’Khi’s mother shared that her son had a love for pizza, animals, and trucks. As the community grapples with the loss of this young life, they come together to mourn and support one another during this difficult time.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- What Tourists Should Know to Avoid More U.S. Passport Delays?
- Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake & Four Other Quakes Rattle California – Here is When and How
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!