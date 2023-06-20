Bebe Rexha’s Net Worth: How Did Bebe Rexha Get Famous?

At this point, Bebe Rexha could even be called a global power. So, we won’t think badly of you if you want to know more about her. In fact, we’ll help you cool it down. Take a look!
Bebe Rexha’s Net Worth
American singer, songwriter, and record producer Bebe Rexha has a $5 million net worth. Bebe Rexha sings in both pop and R&B styles. The US, Canada, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, and Sweden all put “Me, Myself, and I” by Rexha and G-Eazy in the top ten.
In Australia, Denmark, Italy, New Zealand, Sweden, and the UK, her song “In the Name of Love” with Martin Garrix made it to the Top 10. Rexha has been on several other songs.
“Hey Mama” by David Guetta with Nicki Minaj and Afrojack’s “That’s How You Know” by Nico & Vinz with Kid Ink and “Take Me Home” by Cash Cash are just a few examples. She has written songs for Selena Gomez, Eminem, Pitbull, David Guetta, Bella Thorne, Havana Brown, G-Eazy, Iggy Azalea, and Nick Jonas, among others.
Bebe Rexha’s Other Sources of Income
As we already said, Bebe Rexha has more than one way to make money. One of these is selling songs. For example, over 600,000 copies of her first record, Expectations, were sold in the US alone. Later, the record was given a platinum rating.
Bebe also gets paid a lot for tours and events. During her career, she has opened for a number of other singers. Back in 2017, she was the star of the ‘All Your Fault’ tour, which was a big hit.
Bebe also makes a lot of money through relationships and endorsements. She has worked for several US fashion and beauty brands. She was also named the global brand spokeswoman for the company JBL, which makes music accessories.
If you’re curious about how much famous people are worth, click the links below:
- Tom Cruise Net Worth: How Much Does Tom Cruise Earn Per Movie?
- Bobby Hurley Net Worth: A Game-Changing Legacy Of Success!
The Cars That Bebe Rexha Owns
Bebe has never been one to show off her cars, so her collection has always been a secret. But don’t worry, we know what’s in her garage, and you’re about to find out.
Her green Ferrari 488 Spider is at the top of that list. It is an Italian supercar with an open top and a V8 engine. The Ferrari 488 Spider costs an incredible $280,900.
Her Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT comes next. This SUV also has a V8 engine, and it costs $180,000 to start. This must be the car Bebe uses the most, maybe because it fits her image so well.
Every kind of car is in Bebe’s garage. What would you do without an SUV that can go off-road? You were right if you thought of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
She also has a Nissan Altima, a Porsche Macan, a Ferrari Portofino, a GMC Yukon, and a Lincoln Navigator in her collection.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.