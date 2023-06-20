Paul McCartney’s Net Worth: Is He the Richest Member of The Beatles?

McCartney is one of the most popular musicians and songwriters of all time. His Beatles song “Yesterday” has been covered by more than 2,200 acts. This makes it one of the most covered songs in music history.
Paul McCartney’s Net Worth
The British singer Paul McCartney has a net worth of $1.2 billion. He is one of the richest musicians and celebrities in the world based on his net worth. Everyone knows that McCartney first became famous around the world when he joined The Beatles.
McCartney was also successful as a solo singer and as the leader of the band Wings, which he started. In the 1960s, McCartney and the Beatles came on the scene and made a big splash right away. The Beatles produced 12 studio albums, 13 EPs, and 22 singles in the ten years they were together.
They also put out 15 box sets, five compilation records, and 12 live albums. Every single Beatles album went at least gold, and most of them went platinum.
The Beatles’ Net Worth
John Lennon had a net worth of $200 million when he died in 1980. Taking inflation into account, that’s the same as having $620 million in dollars today. Paul McCartney was worth about $400 million at the time.
In today’s money, that would be the same as having $1.4 billion. In 1980, Ringo Starr was worth $80 million and George Harrison was worth $100 million. George Harrison was worth $400 million when he died in 2001, which is about $700 million in today’s dollars.
Paul McCartney’s Real Estate
Paul owns properties around the world worth at least $100 million. Here’s how his real estate business is set up:
- Paul spent $1.88 million in 1984 to buy a New York City home with a view of the Museum of Modern Art.
- Paul spent $495k to buy a house in East Hampton, Long Island, in 1998.
- In 2001, Paul paid $4 million for Courtney Love’s Beverly Hills home.
- In 2015, Paul and his wife Nancy paid $15,500,000 for an apartment in Manhattan.
- Maintenance costs for this house are said to be $13,000 per month.
- Outside of Tucson, Arizona, he owns a 190-acre ranch.
- We know that he owns at least six buildings in his home country of the United Kingdom. These include a 1,500-acre estate in East Sussex, a flat in London, and a country estate in Scotland.
When you add everything up, Paul owns at least $100 million and maybe even $150 million worth of property around the world.
McCartney’s Childhood House
In February 2015, the house where Paul McCartney grew up was put up for sale. The house at 72 Western Avenue in Speke was sold to an unidentified buyer for $231,000, which was $70,000 more than the seller had asked for. The buyer was probably a big Beatles fan.
