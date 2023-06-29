Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome a Baby Boy: Surprise Announcement

Just five months after Chrissy Teigen gave birth to the couple’s daughter Esti, she and John Legend welcomed a boy via surrogate. Teigen broke the news in an emotional post on her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, writing, “Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”
Legend also posted a happy Instagram photo on his verified account to announce the arrival of his “new love.” In her post, Teigen not only displayed images of her and John Legend’s newborn baby but also told the narrative of how he was born, alluding to her family’s happiness over the birth of Esti even as they were still grieving the loss of a pregnancy in 2020.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen’s post began. She continued to share that “after losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” going on to say that “during that time, … one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
In 2021, Teigen and her husband started looking into surrogacy as a method to grow their family. They reached out to a surrogacy service and discussed the possibility of working with two surrogates at once to ensure that they would each deliver a healthy baby boy or girl. Similar to twins?!
“At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John – I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst,” she said, adding that “I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again.”
In January, Teigen and Legend welcomed their daughter Esti through IVF — “the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles,” she wrote. She wrote that they knew their surrogate, whose name Teigen revealed in the post to be Alexandra, “was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke with her.”
“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” she said. After thanking Alexandra, Teigen said that she and her husband had decided to give their boy the middle name “Alexander” in honor of their surrogate, so that the child would be “forever connected” to Stephens.
The newest member of the Legend/Teigen clan joins older sisters Luna (7), Miles (5), and Esti (6). In 2020, after the death of their son Jack, Teigen published an essay expressing her grief. “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”
