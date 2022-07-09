The Love Story Behind Bridgerton Season 3 Might Not Be What You Expect

Bridgerton returned to the tonne for a second eight-episode season 18 months after the first season premiered. As Anthony Bridgerton embarks on his search for a suitable partner, Daphne and Simon are left behind. With a smaller but no less impressive cast (including the Sharma sisters, a welcome addition), season two of Bridgerton maintains the same high standard of production values and sartorial excellence that fans have come to expect from the show.

During its first week on Netflix, it surpassed the previous record for most hours seen by an English-language TV series (opens in new tab). Season 2 of Bridgerton has come to an end, and you’re wondering when Bridgerton Season 3 will premiere and which sibling will steal the show? Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Plot Of Bridgerton Season 3

Coughlan confirmed during the Netflix FYSEE panel that Season Three will focus on her character’s romance with the third son of the Bridgertons, who will appear in the third season. It is planned to adapt Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the series’ fourth book, which has previously been discussed in prior episodes.

Maybe this was something we should have all expected. “We’re not strictly going in order—but we are going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their experiences,” Rhimes remarked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. A few fans interpreted this as a clue that Benedict would not be the next character to appear in Season Three. She added a little extra oomph by saying, “I’m extremely happy for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just playing with the Anthony and Kate tale now that they’re loved up.”

Penelope and Eloise Bridgerton’s friendship was destroyed when Eloise uncovered Penelope’s secret identity in Season Three. “I think Penelope will have to understand she can’t lie to the people that she loves,” Coughlan hinted at the fallout. They’ve known each other since they were kids, so we don’t think they’ll be apart for too long.

They must reconcile,” Coughlan said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “They must because if they didn’t, it would break my heart.” It’s also possible that in long-term friendships, there will be times when you and your pals have disagreements and you’ll have to learn to grow from it. Penelope, on the other hand, has a lot to apologize for.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

As a result of Page’s well-publicized departure from Bridgerton at the end of Season 1, many viewers may be wondering if new characters Bailey, Ashley, and other new favorites will be back for Season 3. Fortunately, Ashley and Bailey have confirmed to Deadline that they will both be taking part. “We’ll be back!” they exclaimed. I would like to see Kate let go a little more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together,” she said to the site. Both of them deserve it, in my opinion.”

Other members of the cast, including Penelope, Eloise, Colin, Benedict, and more, are likely to return. “For as long as they’ll allow me,” Jessie stated in an interview with ELLE.com. I’m looking forward to continuing this far into my forties.”

Netflix announced on May 14, 2021, that Jess Brownell would take over as showrunner for seasons 3 and 4 of Bridgerton. While we eagerly anticipate more information from the tonne, you can always indulge your hunger by reading up on the source material.

Ruby Stokes, who played Francesca Bridgerton in season 2, has been replaced by actress Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) in season 3. On May 12, Variety broke the news, following the character’s significant absence from the second season. Chris Van Dusen recently admitted to TVLine that he loved Francesca but that the show had to say goodbye to her midway through Season 2. “Unfortunately, she had to come out due to circumstances that were beyond our control.”

If the series follows the order of Julia Quinn’s books, Francesca’s tale would be at the focus of season 6, to match with the novel When He Was Wicked, according to Variety. However, it doesn’t necessarily imply she’ll be the main in season 3.

No word yet on when the next installment will be released—only that it is, in fact, on its way. Since the pandemic hampered production, it’s possible that the creative team would speed up the development of season 3 in light of the delay. If this is the case, the next chapter could be released in the spring of 2023.

Trailer

Even while Bridgerton’s second season finished without a clear winner, it did an excellent job of setting up its three future installments

with plenty of intrigue and debate. In the meantime, there has been no news of a trailer for Bridgerton Season 3. A month before Season 2, the trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 premiered on Valentine’s Day 2022. We can also expect a one-month lead time for Season 3’s trailer to be released.

Season 2’s heartbreaks and romance can be relived in the Season 2 trailer:

