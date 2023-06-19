Ray Lewis III Net Worth: How Did the American Football Player Make His Million Dollar Fortune?

Ray Lewis III is an American football player who played for Coastal Carolina University. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, Let’s read about Ray Lewis III Net Worth.
Ray Lewis III Net Worth
Ray Lewis is a former defender for the American football team, and he is worth $30 million. He played football for 17 years, the whole time for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. In salary alone, he made about $95 million over the course of his work.
Ray Lewis III Career
The Baltimore Ravens picked Lewis with the 26th pick in the first round of the NFL draft in 1996. The Ravens had just started up, so the 1996 season was going to be their first. So, Lewis was the second player the Ravens ever picked in the draft. The first was offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, who was taken 4th overall in the 1996 draft.
In his first professional game, the Ravens beat the Oakland Raiders with his help. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week because he made seven stops and one interception during the game. At the end of his first year in the NFL, USA Today put him on its All-Rookie team. Lewis made it to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 1997, his second year as a professional.
He did this by making a career-high 184 stops. During the 1998 season, he made his second trip to the Pro Bowl because of how well he played. He had 120 stops, three sacks, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections.
Lewis kept doing well in his football job as a pro. He went to the Pro Bowl a total of 13 times and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s. Lewis was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003.
He is only the sixth player in history to win this award more than once. Lewis also played for the Ravens when they won the Super Bowl in 2000 and again in 2013. After the 2012 season, he stopped playing football for a living.
