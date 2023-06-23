California Banking Shake-Up: More Major Banks Close Branches, Impacting Customers

There are already a lot of banks closing this summer in California, and now three more are going out of business.
A few weeks ago, I told readers that several bank branches in California were closing, and I promised to keep them up to date. In the last few weeks, more California banks have been put on the list to close.
Let’s look at this story, which is still going on.
The End of Banks
As they close branches all over the United States, big banks keep telling users to use online banking.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) puts out a list every week of banks that are going to close, and the list keeps growing. In 2000, there were about 8,000 banks, according to statistics from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). By 2022, this number had dropped by half.
California’s list of banks that will be closing got longer.
- American Bank. Flagstar Bank, 336 South Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos.
- The Bank of America is at 201 Mission Street in San Francisco.
- Los Angeles, 5800 South Eastern Ave.
Some people do their banking online, but many still prefer to go to a branch to handle their funds. Because of this, these branch closings will worry some customers.
Here is the most up-to-date list of all the California bank sites that will close over the summer.
In June, bank branches in California will close.
California Bank Branches closing in June
- Wells Fargo. 101 West Fourth St, Santa Ana
- Wells Fargo. 5007 Foothills, Blvd, Roseville
- Wells Fargo. 17405 Crenshaw Blvd, Suite A, Torrance
- Wells Fargo. 790 West Shaw Ave, Fresno
- JP Morgan. 350 Esplanade Dr, Oxnard
- Bank of America. 3250 Mission St, San Francisco
- JP Morgan. 11766 Wilshire Blvd, Ste 100, Los Angeles
- JP Morgan. 102 Robles Way, Vallejo
- JP Morgan. 980 N Western Ave, Ste A, San Pedro
- PNC Bank. 200 N Church St, Lodi
- Wells Fargo. 30745 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
- Wells Fargo. 110 Harding Blvd, Roseville
- Wells Fargo. 1111 Washington St, Santa Clara
- Wells Fargo. 18529 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda
- Wells Fargo. 3250 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
California Bank Branches closing in July
- JP Morgan. 3492 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
- Bank of America. 3045 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
- Wells Fargo. 715 Bridgeway, Sausalito
- Wells Fargo. 10211 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
- Wells Fargo. 535 N. Brand Blvd, Glendale
- Wells Fargo. 800 E Alisal St, Salinas
- Bank of America. 3650 Grand Ave, Chino Hills
- JP Morgan. 18601 Devonshire St, Northridge
California Bank Branches closing in August
- Wells Fargo. 625 South Lone Hill Ave, Glendora
- Wells Fargo. 1735 Ramsey St, Banning
- Wells Fargo. 1596 Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks
- Bank of California. 530 Palisades Dr, Pacific Palisades
- JP Morgan. 3250 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
- JP Morgan. 10838 Long Beach Blvd Lynnwood
- Bank of America. 2701 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa
- Wells Fargo. 16055 Foothill Blvd, Fontana
- Wells Fargo. 3211-1 Business Park Drive, Vista
- JP Morgan. 5180 Foothills Blvd, Roseville
- JP Morgan. 5142 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
- Zions. 525 University Ave, Palo Alto
- Zions. 1900 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
