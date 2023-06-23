Explosion at North Carolina Plant Kills Worker

Daily news / By /

A county official says that one worker has died after an explosion at a plant in North Carolina.

Around 9 p.m., fire crews were called to the Darling Ingredients rendering business near Wadesboro. Anson County Emergency Services Chief Rodney Diggs said that on Thursday, they saw a big cloud of smoke.

Diggs said that one worker was found dead after air tracking showed that there was no danger. He said that the explosion was caused by aluminum chloride and that a probe into what happened is still going on.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Diggs said that there is no danger to the neighborhood.

Suann Guthrie, a spokeswoman for Darling Ingredients, said the explosion happened in a separate building on the site. The rendering plant, where parts of slaughtered animals that can’t be used for anything else are turned into products that can be used, has been shut down while the investigation is going on, Guthrie said.

Guthrie said, “We are very sad about the loss of our employee.”

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top