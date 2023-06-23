Explosion at North Carolina Plant Kills Worker

A county official says that one worker has died after an explosion at a plant in North Carolina.
Around 9 p.m., fire crews were called to the Darling Ingredients rendering business near Wadesboro. Anson County Emergency Services Chief Rodney Diggs said that on Thursday, they saw a big cloud of smoke.
Diggs said that one worker was found dead after air tracking showed that there was no danger. He said that the explosion was caused by aluminum chloride and that a probe into what happened is still going on.
Diggs said that there is no danger to the neighborhood.
Suann Guthrie, a spokeswoman for Darling Ingredients, said the explosion happened in a separate building on the site. The rendering plant, where parts of slaughtered animals that can’t be used for anything else are turned into products that can be used, has been shut down while the investigation is going on, Guthrie said.
Guthrie said, “We are very sad about the loss of our employee.”
