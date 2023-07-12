California’s Battle Against Homelessness: $17.5 Billion Spent, Yet the Crisis Deepens

California has allocated a staggering $17.5 billion over four years to combat its homelessness crisis. However, during the same period, the state’s homeless population has continued to grow, with over 170,000 people now living without shelter.
Despite the significant investment, affordable housing shortages and complex factors contributing to homelessness have hindered progress. A recent survey conducted by Dr. Margot Kushel highlights the urgent need for permanent housing solutions.
With California struggling to meet the demand for affordable homes, the state faces an uphill battle to alleviate the crisis.
Homelessness Persists Despite Large Investments
Despite California’s substantial financial commitment, the state has experienced a rise in homelessness, surpassing other states in terms of the number of unhoused individuals. Shockingly, half of all homeless Americans are located in California, as revealed by federal data.
The tweet below verifies the news:
California has spent a stunning $17.5 billion trying to combat homelessness over just 4 years. But in the same time frame, the state’s homeless population actually grew. Half of all Americans living outside on the streets, data shows, live in California. https://t.co/GqrszpjEOG
— KTVZ NewsChannel 21 (@KTVZ) July 11, 2023
While critics argue that the $17.5 billion spent could have covered the rent for every homeless person in the state, experts assert that addressing mental health challenges and providing affordable housing are crucial components of a comprehensive solution.
Insufficient Affordable Housing
One of the primary obstacles hindering progress is the lack of affordable housing. Jason Elliott, senior adviser on homelessness to Gov. Gavin Newsom, states that California needs an additional 2.5 million housing units.
Decades of policy choices and inadequate low-income housing development have contributed to the current crisis. To address this, $20.6 billion has been allocated through 2024, with funds directed toward local governments, affordable housing projects, and emergency rental assistance. However, the scale of the problem demands more substantial efforts.
The Complexity of Homelessness
Dr. Margot Kushel’s survey challenges common misconceptions about homelessness. It reveals that most unhoused individuals were previously housed in California and desire permanent housing.
The report also questions the notion that mental illness is the primary cause of homelessness, emphasizing that severe depression and anxiety often develop due to experiencing homelessness rather than being the initial cause. While mental health support is essential, addressing the economic factors that lead to homelessness is equally crucial.
Call for Comprehensive Solutions
State officials, politicians, and the public are increasingly demanding effective solutions to the homelessness crisis. Despite frustration over the pace of change, Jason Elliott emphasizes that the investment made by California is necessary and valuable.
However, the state requires federal support to provide housing as a guarantee, similar to provisions for food stamps, healthcare, and education. Achieving lasting change will require increased affordable housing availability, zoning reforms, and focused efforts to transition people into permanent homes.
