Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Worth $1.2 Billion Are Still Up for Grabs

There are still two big lottery jackpots that are still up for grabs. Together, they are worth more than a billion dollars.
Right now, the Powerball prize is worth about $725 million. On Tuesday night, no one won the Mega Millions, so the prize went up to $560 million.
The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday will be the seventh biggest in the game’s history.
The tweet below verifies the news:
The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are still up for grabs! How would you spend the combined jackpots of $1.2 billion? 🤑 https://t.co/OC4IKnEZL9
— CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) July 12, 2023
It happened about eight months after a Californian bought the $2.04 billion Powerball ticket that won the biggest prize in the game’s history.
From what people told CBS News Philadelphia, spending the money is the easy part.
“That makes a lot of people very happy. One woman said, “I mean, that would be amazing… it would completely change someone’s life.” “I’d love to be able to buy a house, which is hard to imagine in today’s market, go on vacation, save money, and help my parents,” she said.
One man said he would go on a fun trip with his family.
Experts say that 1 in 25 people will win the jackpot.
Since April 19, there have been 35 draws of Powerball without a prize winner.
