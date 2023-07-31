Charles Barkley Net Worth: How Much Did He Earn From NBA?

On February 20, 1963, Charles Barkley was born in Leeds, Alabama. His father left the family when he was a baby. His stepfather tragically passed away in an accident when Charles was just 11 years old, and his mother eventually remarried and had two more kids. While a student at Leeds High School, he was unable to make the varsity basketball team as a junior.
However, he made enough progress his senior year to get the notice of the head coach of Auburn University, who was present at one of his better games. From 1981 to 1984, he majored in business management after being attracted to the university. He spent three seasons playing basketball for Auburn in college. Barkley rapidly established a solid reputation for his thrilling dunks and shot blocks.
He wasn’t built like the ordinary basketball player; he had trouble losing weight and was shorter than the average player. He did, however, win numerous awards during his tenure at Auburn, including Player of the Year for the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Charles Barkley is a former professional basketball player who is now a $60 million-rich television sports analyst. Charles Barkley’s net worth would be significantly higher, but he acknowledged losing between $10 and $30 million throughout his lifetime to gambling losses.
Charles has a long history as a well-known brand ambassador, frequently appearing in advertisements for a variety of well-known companies both during and after his professional playing days.
His endorsement deals with brands including Nike, FanDuel, T-Mobile, McDonald’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Right Guard have brought in tens of millions of dollars. When he was at the top of his game, Charles made an appearance in a very well-known Nike commercial and said, “I am not a role model.”
Charles has built a successful career as a sports pundit in retirement. He serves as one of the hosts of the wildly successful TNT program “Inside the NBA.” Below is further information on his TNT contract and pay.
You can also read about the fortunes of other famous celebrities by clicking the links given below:
- Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The Actress Earning Currently?
- Noah Syndergaard Net Worth: How Rich is The Baseball Pitcher in 2023?
Charles Barkley’s NBA Career Income
Charles Barkley made a total of $40.3 million in pay alone during the course of his playing career. In 1999, during his final season with the Houston Rockets, he earned his highest salary of $9 million. That is equivalent to almost $14 million in today’s dollars after inflation.
TNT Contracts and Salary of Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley agreed to a 5-year, $30 million contract with TNT in 2020 to continue hosting “Inside the NBA.” That translated into a $6 million yearly income.
Charles inked a 10-year, $100 million contract extension with TNT in October 2022, it was revealed.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.