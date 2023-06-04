Tragedy Strikes: Chicago Shooting Claims 1 Life, Injures 6 at Memorial Event

After an altercation broke out early Sunday morning during a memorial service for a man died in a car crash four years ago, a gunman opened fire, killing a 25-year-old woman and wounding six others, according to police and local sources.
The fatal shooting took place at approximately 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.
When police arrived, they discovered the 25-year-old lady laying motionless on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was confirmed deceased upon arrival at Mt. Sinai Hospital.
FOX32 Chicago reported that police stated shots were fired into a throng honoring a guy who had died in a car incident four years prior. Deputy Chief Adnardo Gutierrez told reporters at the site that there was an argument before shots were fired by various suspects.
A female victim aged 17, and a man victim aged 27, were both shot in the leg, according to the police. Another man, age 28, was wounded in the leg and sent to the hospital. Two guys, both 29 years old, were injured in the incident; one of them was shot in the chest and arm.
The sixth victim, a lady in her twenties, was shot in the ear, according to the police. There was a delay in releasing the identities of the victims. As of early Sunday, no one has been taken into custody as a suspect.
