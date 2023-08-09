Who is Ciara Husband and When Did They Meet?

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old “How We Roll” singer announced her pregnancy with her fourth child and third with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
The NFL player made an Instagram video announcement of the couple’s pregnancy last month while celebrating their anniversary in Japan.
“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️,” she captioned the silhouette video, where she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump.
Ciara Husband
The famous singer Ciara and the professional football player Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together. The influential pair exchanged vows on July 6, 2016, and are clearly in love. Now that the couple is expecting their third child, it’s time to learn five things about the man who won Ciara’s heart that you probably didn’t know before.
Who is Russell Wilson?
Ciara is married to NFL star Russell Wilson. He was born in Cincinnati to a lawyer father and a nursing director mother, and he grew up in Richmond, Virginia. Football was his primary sport, and he played at NC State and Wisconsin-Madison.
When he was a rookie in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks, he set a record for passer rating by surpassing Ben Roethlisberger. Wilson led the Seahawks to two consecutive Super Bowl victories in 2013 and 2014. He joined the Denver Broncos after being moved there in early 2022.
How Did Russell Wilson and Ciara Meet?
On March 26, 2015, Ciara and Wilson met at a Wisconsin basketball game. Wilson stated that he and the singer talked all night and that he was instantly smitten with her. He claims to have realized Ciara was the one when they both started ordering double cheeseburgers with ketchup for midnight snacking.
In April 2015, they made their first joint public appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Ciara admitted that she had asked for a “good man” to enter her life, and Wilson was the answer.
You can also read about other similar articles by visiting the links below:
- Sunny Hostin Net Worth: What was her Achievements?
- Brad William Henke Cause of Death: Did The NFL Star Die From SADS Covid Vaccine?
Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Secret to a Strong Marriage
After being engaged earlier in 2016, NFL player Russell Wilson and singer Ciara tied the knot on July 6, 2016. Their openness about choosing to be celibate before marriage is indicative of the importance they place on their religious and marital ideals.
Sienna Princess Wilson was born in 2017, and Win Harrison Wilson will join the family in 2020. Wilson popped the question during Ciara’s appearance as a guest host on Ellen DeGeneres’ show.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.