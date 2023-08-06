Sunny Hostin Net Worth: What was her Achievements?

Asunción “Sunny” Cummings Hostin is a lawyer, journalist, author, and TV broadcaster who was born in the United States on October 20, 1968. Hostin is both a co-host on The View and a senior legal correspondent and analyst for ABC News. Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin, which aired on Investigation Discovery, had her as host and executive producer.
Sunny Hostin Net Worth
American lawyer, TV host, writer, columnist, and social critic Sunny Hostin has a $3 million fortune. During the month of October in 1968, Sunny Hostin entered this world in the Big Apple. She attended both Binghamton University and Notre Dame Law School before becoming an attorney for the United States.
Since 2007, Hostin has served as a legal analyst on CNN’s Headline News. She had previously been featured on the “Is It Legal?” portion of The O’Reilly Factor while working for Fox News. From 2007 until 2011, Hostin served as a legal analyst on the CNN morning show American Morning.
Since 2011, she has filled in as a co-anchor on ABC’s World News Now when the regular co-anchor was unavailable. Hostin worked as a law clerk before being promoted to an associate position at a Maryland law firm.
Before being appointed as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Columbia, she worked as a trial attorney in the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice. Hostin began her television career at the aforementioned Court TV. Sunny Law is the name of her column on CNN.
Sunny Hostin: Career and Awards
In the beginning of her career, Sunny worked as a law clerk, and now she is an attorney in the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice. She later became an accomplished federal prosecutor focusing on cases involving sexual abuse of children.
At Kroll Inc., where Hostin served as Managing Director, he oversaw teams that investigated fraud around the world. She first worked as a pundit for Court TV, and then she joined Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly on The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News. After that, in 2007, she became CNN’s legal analyst for American Morning.
If you’re curious about how much famous people are worth, click the links below:
- Sheila Oliver Net Worth: How Rich Was The American Politician at the Time of Her Death?
- Tommy Pham Net Worth: Why Was He Suspended From MLB For 3 Days?
Hostin first appeared on The View as a guest in 2014. She also made appearances on Chopped in 2014 and 2015, however she was unable to take home the title either time. As Senior Legal Correspondent for ABC News, Hostin has spoken at TEDx events and is an expert on the effects of childhood trauma.
She then appeared in Girls Trip and became a co-host on The View. In 2019, Sunny produced a documentary series titled “Truth About Murder With Sunny Hostin.” As she travels across the United States, she investigates high-profile murders. The ABC podcast “Have You Seen This Man?” she hosted was another of her projects.
Hostin, best known for her memoir “I Am These Truths,” has recently published a novel titled “Summer on the Bluffs” and is currently translating it into a TV series. She will also serve as an executive producer on “The Counsel,” a biographical acting series about her life and career.
Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) for more inside information on Hollywood’s top celebs if you enjoyed this.