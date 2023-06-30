Colleen Hoover Net Worth: How Much Money Does Author of “It Ends with Us” Own?

Colleen Hoover is an American author who writes best-selling books in a number of different styles, especially young adult romance, and psychological fiction. She has written more than 20 short stories and novellas, and all of her full-length books have been on the New York Times Best Seller list.
As of 2023, Colleen Hoover is thought to be worth $10 million. Here’s a quick look at Colleen Hoover before we talk about her childhood, personal life, work, and net worth.
Colleen Hoover’s Net Worth
It is thought that Colleen Hoover is worth about $10 million. She has been the #1 best-selling author on the New York Times list for eleven books and five short stories. She has written more than 20 books, and each one has sold millions of copies around the world.
How Many Total Books Has Colleen Hoover Sold?
It Ends with Us, a romantic book she wrote in 2016, brought her the most attention. Before a publishing house picked up her work, she put out a lot of it herself. As of October 2022, about 20 million copies of Hoover’s books have been sold. In early 2023, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most important people in the world.
